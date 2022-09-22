Industries

    CapeTalk announces line-up changes ahead of its 25th birthday

    22 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    CapeTalk, the Western Cape's leading talk radio station, marks its 25th birthday with some exciting line-up changes.
    Lester Kiewit and Clarence Ford
    Lester Kiewit and Clarence Ford

    This includes a fond farewell to Refilwe Moloto who swaps her daytime slot for a challenging content creation adventure, a stellar new show for Lester Kiewit and the notable addition of radio veteran Clarence Ford.

    Refilwe Moloto’s creativity and bravery to initiate and sustain authentic discussions in the region have earned her praise. She exits her radio slot to expand her career by creating business-related content for a range of PMB platforms for audio, online and visual platforms. “My nearly four years at CapeTalk and Primedia Broadcasting have been the surprise journey of a lifetime,” Moloto says. “I have truly embraced my experience and have been bowled over by how warmly audiences have embraced me back – in Cape Town and beyond. While I will miss my morning audience dearly, I am thrilled about my new role and can’t wait to tackle the challenge of curating world class content for the diverse audiences that Primedia serves across the group.”

    Lester Kiewit, currently hosting the mid-morning show, will move to the breakfast programme from 3 October. “The new show billed Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit covers everything you need to know to start your day, while also helping you stay as close to the story as possible,” says Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager. Kiewit, the father of two says, “I’m looking forward to the new show and hope to bring something fresh and dynamic. Early mornings may be a challenge for my body clock but I’m relishing the opportunity to unpack the news. We want to create memorable moments that our audiences will re-share with others.” Kiewit’s history with the station dates back to the '90s when he would listen to CapeTalk in the car on the way to school. He has had various stints at CapeTalk with a long time in between spent at eNCA where he worked as a parliamentary reporter. He has also been the Cape Town bureau chief at the Mail & Guardian and has a passion for children’s radio.

    Clarence Ford will be behind the mic of the mid-morning show (9–12am) from October. Capetonians are assured of the best in entertainment with this true ‘radiophile’. Ford brings 32 years of experience in radio along with many special memories. He started on Radio Namibia and later ended up at Good Hope FM, which was the foundation of his career in Cape Town. While Ford has, throughout his career, kept his feet firmly on the ground, his love affair with aviation has seen him take to the skies in a Jabiru two-seater plane which he was trained to fly. Ford says, “I’m energised by the challenge and hope I can continue the spirit of transformation and influence real change in the radio medium by bringing open discussions that raise uncomfortable topics that people remember long after the show has ended for the day.”

    “We’re looking forward to these changes and it fits well with our quarter of a century in radio. Turning 25 is a milestone and in the broadcast media that has seen many fly-by-nights, it is something we are incredibly proud of,” van Staden adds.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Primedia, Clarence Ford, Tessa van Staden, Lester Kiewit, Refilwe Moloto

