    #ECRThrive@25 birthday celebration

    28 Sep 2021
    Issued by: East Coast Radio
    Over the past 25 years we've made an impact in KZN through tears, laughter and care.
    We’ve shared our hopes, joy and dreams... through it all we’ve been thriving as the soundtrack to KZN.

    So, if we’re going to celebrate our 25th birthday with anyone... it’s going to be with you.

    Are you ready? Because just one call can change it all... 300,000 times.

    With more cash than ever before and more chances to win because... it’s our 25th birthday.

    #ECRThrive@25 birthday celebration

    We are turning 25 on Saturday, 9 October 2021.

    To celebrate our birthday, we are giving you a chance to win a share of R300,000 on Friday, 8 October, with our Every Caller Wins competition.

    We want you to tune in on Friday, 8 October, from 6am–7pm. If you call in and you get taken to air, whether it’s for a content interaction or competition, you win a share of R300,000. Yes, that’s right, there will be 30 chances on our birthday to win R10,000 - all you have to do is call us on 087 087 9495!

    Tune in and check out our social media pages every day to find out what else we have planned for you during our 25th birthday celebration.

    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
