Radio News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

RIP Grant Shakoane

22 Apr 2021
Former Metro FM DJ Grant Shakoane, affectionately known to his listeners as "Shebabadoo Shebaba", has passed away, as confirmed by fellow radio veteran and close friend Wilson B Nkosi to TshisaLIVE.
Details of his passing have not yet been disclosed, however, radio personality and close friend Tim Modise said on Twitter last week that Shakoane was "in a serious condition" at a Johannesburg hospital for an unknown condition.


Shakoane started his career as a translator at an advertising agency working at the SABC, where he auditioned for a job on air, prior to hosting Metro FM’s soul and RnB show on a Sunday and a show on Vuma FM.

The radio industry and fans are deeply saddened by the news. Here, some tributes:






Comment

Related

OnPoint PRWhite Star continues to keep the local beat alive!9 Apr 2021
Ebony+IvoryPlatform zone: Radio and reading in South Africa24 Mar 2021
Grey AfricaBabalwa Makuluma joins the Grey Group wolfpack as BUD22 Jan 2021
OnPoint PRWhite Star steps in to keep the local beat alive!14 Oct 2020
M-SportsCastle Lager kicks off braai season with Mzansi's favourite sports stars!8 Sep 2020
Business and Arts South AfricaDebut Programme successfully launches 2nd edition with brisk debate6 Aug 2020
Celebrity finalists announced for 2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards14 May 2019
Why Levi's wants you to #UseYourVoice on Election Day2 May 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz