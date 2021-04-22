RIP Grant Shakoane

Former Metro FM DJ Grant Shakoane, affectionately known to his listeners as "Shebabadoo Shebaba", has passed away, as confirmed by fellow radio veteran and close friend Wilson B Nkosi to TshisaLIVE.

I’ve just learned from Wilson Nkosi that ‘the Gentle Giant’ Grant Shakoane has passed on. Like many of us and his friends, I’m saddened by the news. I extend my sympathies to Ausi Albertina & family. I wish you strength. Modimo a le fodise #RIPGrantShakoane — Tim Modise (@TimModise) April 21, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to Ausi Albertina and her loving Family!! Such a deeply sad and emotional time for one who was so deeply loved and appreciated by many!! #RIPGrantShakoane ���������� https://t.co/VFgQSYiedT — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 22, 2021

#RIPGrantShakoane remind me of the good oldern days when Sundays were nothing without Metro FM �� pic.twitter.com/Q9XIuzgQoY — Churchy Veron Bunu (@CVBunu) April 22, 2021

Am an 80's baby I grew up listening to this legend #RIPGrantShakoane https://t.co/VGy5byyAxO — Incentsa (@Ngqosini81083) April 22, 2021

was on #RadioMetro @METROFMSA , growing up listening to such legends makes me proud. Ahhh kodwa #RIPGrantShakoane �� https://t.co/1pAaCXEzQP pic.twitter.com/ldzuhObP6X — Pius Xulu (@PiusXulu) April 22, 2021

Details of his passing have not yet been disclosed, however, radio personality and close friend Tim Modise said on Twitter last week that Shakoane was "in a serious condition" at a Johannesburg hospital for an unknown condition.Shakoane started his career as a translator at an advertising agency working at the SABC, where he auditioned for a job on air, prior to hosting Metro FM’s soul and RnB show on a Sunday and a show on Vuma FM.The radio industry and fans are deeply saddened by the news. Here, some tributes: