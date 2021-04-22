RIP Grant Shakoane

I’ve just learned from Wilson Nkosi that ‘the Gentle Giant’ Grant Shakoane has passed on. Like many of us and his friends, I’m saddened by the news. I extend my sympathies to Ausi Albertina & family. I wish you strength. Modimo a le fodise #RIPGrantShakoane— Tim Modise (@TimModise) April 21, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to Ausi Albertina and her loving Family!! Such a deeply sad and emotional time for one who was so deeply loved and appreciated by many!! #RIPGrantShakoane ���������� https://t.co/VFgQSYiedT— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 22, 2021
#RIPGrantShakoane ���������� pic.twitter.com/sjguW5wUP2— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) April 22, 2021
"Shebabadoo shebaba"— Lindz (@Leendy178) April 22, 2021
"For the time of your life and the life of your time"
We grew up on Metro
Ahhh kodwa#RIPGrantShakoane
#RIPGrantShakoane remind me of the good oldern days when Sundays were nothing without Metro FM �� pic.twitter.com/Q9XIuzgQoY— Churchy Veron Bunu (@CVBunu) April 22, 2021
Am an 80's baby I grew up listening to this legend #RIPGrantShakoane https://t.co/VGy5byyAxO— Incentsa (@Ngqosini81083) April 22, 2021
No ways ��— Pius Xulu (@PiusXulu) April 22, 2021
I'm grateful to have lived at a time where Mr. "Shebabadoo shebaba"
was on #RadioMetro @METROFMSA , growing up listening to such legends makes me proud. Ahhh kodwa #RIPGrantShakoane �� https://t.co/1pAaCXEzQP pic.twitter.com/ldzuhObP6X