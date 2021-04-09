Youth Matters Company news South Africa

#YouthMatters: Celebrate youthful diversity this June on Biz

9 Apr 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
To coincide with National Youth Month, which celebrates South Africa's young people and commemorates the Soweto Youth Uprising of 16 June 1976, we'll be calling on SA businesses to nominate the rising under-35s making a difference in their organisations to be featured in our June 2021 #YouthMatters content exclusive.

Sponsorship opportunities to underwrite this valuable content exist as monetised or prize donations.

Collaborating on purpose

Marketing is no longer only about talking to consumers, it is about being part of the conversation. Content partnerships allow organisations to be seen at the centre of new networks and narratives...

Issued by Bizcommunity.com 19 Aug 2020


Celebrating the rising under-35s making a difference in your sector

Help us ensure the rising stars in our region get the recognition they deserve, as our editors celebrate and acknowledge the contribution and excellence of youthful diversity to business across 18 sectors, this June on Biz.

This year on 16 June, National Youth Day, South Africa will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising. Join us to honour the contribution of South African youth making a difference to business in our region. Nominees will stand a chance to be featured as top-story news in Bizcommunity’s month-long #YouthMatters focus; empowering SA’s future leaders.

Help us honour the contribution of South African youth who are making a difference to business in our region

The month-long feature will take the form of a profile of under-35 nominees within your organisation.

Criteria to be supplied for feature:
  • Company name:
  • Industry sector:
  • Nominee name:
  • Job title:
  • Job description or job responsibilities:

You may wish to supply any of the following supporting information:
  • Is especially talented in an area of expertise:
  • Particularly passionate or knowledgeable about any particular aspect of their industry or field of research:
  • Showing great initiative, blazing trails, most likely to succeed because:
  • Creating a following or influencing via social media accounts:
  • Using new digital technologies or media to advance your organisation or sector:
  • Optimists and changemakers in:
  • Show special leadership potential in:
  • Goes the extra mile or caring for others:
  • Any unusual habits, hobbies:
  • Inspires others in some way:
  • Has won any industry awards:

Nominate: To feature your under-35s, across any of 18 industries, email our editors at moc.ytinummoczib@srettamhtuoy

Sponsor: To sponsor this valuable content initiative or prizes, which will also include practical empowerment information to help equip the youth for the world of work, contact moc.ytinummoczib@selas

Sponsorship packages
  • Top story branding on #YouthMatters content throughout Youth Month in June
  • Newsfeed: Run-of-site newsfeed link
  • Special section: Sponsor banners and headers
  • Multimedia interview: Or opinion piece with sponsor stakeholder
  • Social media: Sponsor tagging on all #YouthMatters posts and shares

Contact moc.ytinummoczib@selas for a proposal or call us to chat about your content strategy on +27 21 404 1460

Also grab any of these great content feature sponsorships:

MonthFocusLink
April#BehindtheBrandManagerNew>
June#YouthMattersVisit>
AugustWomen’s MonthVisit>
OctoberEntrepreneur MonthEnquire>
DecemberEvolution of WorkVisit>
January 2022BizTrends 2022Visit>


