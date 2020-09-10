Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

947 now broadcasts from Montecasino

10 Sep 2020
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
... Fourways, 947 loves you! ...

It's back to business! Leading commercial music radio station 947 has expanded its physical broadcast studio footprint to include a satellite studio at Montecasino - Fourways, Johannesburg.


The high-tech, 40m² studio launched on Friday, 4 September with a four-hour broadcast of popular afternoon drive show Fresh On 947, featuring DJ Fresh, co-host Mantsoe Pout and funny guy Shannon. Select evening and weekend shows will be broadcast live from the studio going forward.


The studio features state-of-the-art broadcasting equipment, lighting and a stage with retractable, sound-proof glass doors for audience access and participation. The space also includes a customised backdrop wall where listeners can take selfies while watching their favourite presenters in action.

The decision to create a studio at Montecasino was based on research and insights. “947 listeners are more likely than other SEM 7-10 South Africans to have visited a casino and lifestyle complex in the past 12 months. We realised that if we want to interact with our audience, we need to be where they are. For the people of Fourways, Randburg, Sandton and surrounds, Montecasino is their entertainment venue of choice,” says Thando Makhunga, 947 station manager.

The satellite studio will allow 947 to solidify its positioning as Joburg’s favourite music station. Not only is the station the biggest regional commercial radio station in Gauteng, but 86% of its audience is SEM 7-10. The station also boasts the second highest average household income in the province after sister station 702.

“Our 10,000-strong research panel Prime Connect, who we survey on a regular basis keeps us in touch with our listeners. From the research feedback it’s clear that our audience wants to experience our brand personally. So we designed the studio with complete accessibility in mind. We look forward to using this interactive setting to its full potential once all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted,” says Makhunga.

The interactive studio design also makes it multifunctional – allowing the space to double up as a live music venue and client activation space.

“We’re particularly excited about our weekend shows that broadcast when Montecasino sees its highest footfall. Clients who activate then will have the benefit of massive on-the-ground hype while sounding great on-air,” Makhunga noted.

Mike Page, director of operations at Montecasino, adds: “Montecasino is an award-winning entertainment destination right here in the heart of Fourways. We offer the best in family experiences – like 947, we entertain… it’s what we do! 947 has its finger on the pulse of Joburg, connecting to the city’s energy, sense of adventure and diversity. We share the same audience, so a strategic alliance made sense.”

About 947

947 Listeners love Montecasino. Research shows that with an index of 130,947 listeners are more likely to have visited a casino in the past 12 months than other SEM 7-10 South Africans. They are also more likely to visit a casino to see a show (Index: 143) or go to a restaurant (Index: 110). (TGI 2019 C).

Research also tells us that radio makes people happy and that it is seen as a trusted environment. Radio has the highest influence on happiness in over 70% of dayparts across the week (Source: Radiocentre Rescue Remedy and Breaking News: How listeners value commercial radio news).

Radio also provides a sense of connection to community and reduces loneliness (Sources: Bauer Media Report: Changing behavior for challenging times, Nielsen US: Radio is ‘comfort food’ as media consumption rises amid Covid-19 pandemic, Entercom: When juggling work and study from home, audio is your trusted companion).

Some interesting stats from these studies include:
  • 70% of people agreed that radio made them feel in touch with the world (Bauer, UK)
  • 46% agreed that radio made them feel more connected to their communities
  • 44% said it made them feel less lonely (Nielsen)
  • No other medium provided people with such companionship while enabling work and study (Entercom Insights)
In short – if your brand loves Joburgers – 947 loves you!

Listen to 94.7 FM to hear the magic or visit www.947.co.za

To find us on social media, visit:
Facebook: 947Joburg
Twitter: @947

Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
