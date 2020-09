947 now broadcasts from Montecasino

70% of people agreed that radio made them feel in touch with the world (Bauer, UK)



46% agreed that radio made them feel more connected to their communities



44% said it made them feel less lonely (Nielsen)



No other medium provided people with such companionship while enabling work and study (Entercom Insights)

The high-tech, 40m² studio launched on Friday, 4 September with a four-hour broadcast of popular afternoon drive show, featuring DJ Fresh, co-host Mantsoe Pout and funny man Shannon. Select evening and weekend shows will be broadcast live from the studio going forward.The studio features state-of-the-art broadcasting equipment, lighting and a stage with retractable, sound-proof glass doors for audience access and participation. The space also includes a customised backdrop wall where listeners can take selfies while watching their favourite presenters in action.The decision to create a studio at Montecasino was based on research and insights.says Thando Makhunga, 947 station manager.The satellite studio will allow 947 to solidify its positioning as Joburg's favourite music station. Not only is the station the biggest regional commercial radio station in Gauteng, but 86% of its audience is SEM 7-10. The station also boasts the second highest average household income in the province after sister station 702.says Makhunga.The interactive studio design also makes it multifunctional – allowing the space to double up as a live music venue and client activation space.Makhunga noted.Mike Page, director of operations at Montecasino, adds:947 Listeners love Montecasino. Research shows that with an index of 130,947 listeners are more likely to have visited a casino in the past 12 months than other SEM 7-10 South Africans. They are also more likely to visit a casino to see a show (Index: 143) or go to a restaurant (Index: 110). (TGI 2019 C).Research also tells us that radio makes people happy and that it is seen as a trusted environment. Radio has the highest influence on happiness in over 70% of dayparts across the week (Source: Radiocentre Rescue Remedy and Breaking News: How listeners value commercial radio news).Radio also provides a sense of connection to community and reduces loneliness (Sources: Bauer Media Report: Changing behavior for challenging times, Nielsen US: Radio is 'comfort food' as media consumption rises amid Covid-19 pandemic, Entercom: When juggling work and study from home, audio is your trusted companion).Some interesting stats from these studies include:70% of people agreed that radio made them feel in touch with the world (Bauer, UK)46% agreed that radio made them feel more connected to their communities44% said it made them feel less lonely (Nielsen)No other medium provided people with such companionship while enabling work and study (Entercom Insights)