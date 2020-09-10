MAA announces Marketing Achievement Council members for 2020/2021

The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) has announced the Marketing Achievement Council (MAC) members for 2020/2021 and Mohale Ralebitso as Council chairperson.

The role of the Council

New members announced

Alistair Mokoena (country director/ Google South Africa)



(country director/ Google South Africa) Asha Ranchhod Patel (head of Marketing/ Google South Africa)



(head of Marketing/ Google South Africa) David Wingfield (managing executive Marketing/ ABSA Group)



(managing executive Marketing/ ABSA Group) Doug Place (CMO/ Nando’s)



(CMO/ Nando’s) Enzo Scarcella (chief consumer officer/ MTN)



(chief consumer officer/ MTN) Faye Mfikwe (CMO/ First National Bank)



(CMO/ First National Bank) Geoff Whyte (CEO/ Nando’s)



(CEO/ Nando’s) Haydn Townsend (MD Africa/ Accenture Interactive)



(MD Africa/ Accenture Interactive) Ivan Moroke (CEO/ Kantar South Africa)



(CEO/ Kantar South Africa) Kheepe Moremi (managing partner/ Mark to Market)



(managing partner/ Mark to Market) Leigh-Anne Acquisto (CEO/ Liquorish Ink Communications)



(CEO/ Liquorish Ink Communications) Lwandile Qokweni (CEO/ Wavemaker SSA Hub)



(CEO/ Wavemaker SSA Hub) Mzi Deliwe (deputy CEO/ Provantage Media Group)



(deputy CEO/ Provantage Media Group) Rob Collins (trustee/ South African Hall of Fame)



(trustee/ South African Hall of Fame) Rob Fleming (director/ Incrementum)



(director/ Incrementum) Romeo Kumalo (co-founder and CEO/ LLH Capital)



(co-founder and CEO/ LLH Capital) Sithembile Ntombela (GM, Marketing/ Brand South Africa)



(GM, Marketing/ Brand South Africa) Sydney Mbhele (chief executive/ Brand at Sanlam Group and chairman/ Marketing Association of South Africa)



(chief executive/ Brand at Sanlam Group and chairman/ Marketing Association of South Africa) Themba Nobanda (CEO/ Brand Spear)

Entries are open

The Awards was first conceived in 2017 to celebrate excellence in the science and art of strategic marketing and to set a benchmark for marketing standards and drive constant improvement within the discipline.The council is tasked with the responsibility of guiding the awards, ensuring the credibility and integrity of the entry process and making sure that it is fair and inclusive. In addition to overseeing the awards process, part of its role includes involving itself with other initiatives or events that promote or encourage marketing excellence in South Africa. To this end, council members plan to invite other key industry influencers and leaders from the marketing fraternity to join them in discussion this year to inspire, inform and celebrate marketing excellence.The MAC is comprised of reputable independent business leaders and members who represent the broader marketing community and industry bodies, who are invited on a rotational basis by the standing chairperson.has been appointed Council chairperson, taking over from Yvonne Johnston who successfully chaired the MAC during the establishment of the programme. Ralebitso’s resume spans over 22 years and boasts a litany of accomplishments, including senior positions in financial services and advertising such as CEO of the Black Business Council, Marketing Communications and Corporate Affairs director at Old Mutual Emerging Markets, chairman of FCB South Africa, and director at TBWA\ South Africa.Joining Ralebitso on the council is:Ralebitso comments: “The Marketing Achievement Awards is a rarefied opportunity to honour marketers whose work reveals the intrinsic value inherent to this crucial discipline, whilst simultaneously raising the industry’s profile and elevating it to the position it rightfully deserves within South Africa’s businesses.“We are looking forward to working together as a council to continue to build the MAA into the continent’s most prestigious and sought-after awards programme, even in the face of monumental challenges, such as the current global health crisis.”Marketers from South Africa are invited to enter the MAA to demonstrate their exceptional marketing achievements and showcase how they have guided their brands, businesses or organisations with determination and precision.Set to take place in February 2021, the MAA will set the marketing standard of excellence in a world thrown off kilter, allowing those with the greatest minds, the truest ideas, and the boldest approaches to walk away as winners. There are several categories available and the entry format is a simple online process, which can be accessed via the website. Entries close on 30 September 2020. In the face of a pandemic, nothing is certain, however, the intention is for the Awards Ceremony to be hosted in early 2021.