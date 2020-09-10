Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Ogilvy becomes first agency brand to reach 1 million followers on LinkedIn

10 Sep 2020
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy has become the first agency brand to reach an impressive social media milestone: one million followers on LinkedIn.
LinkedIn has become the social destination for business, employment, and company culture content. Ogilvy’s global social and thought leadership strategy is a natural fit with LinkedIn. The one million follower landmark is the result of the cultivation of a community where big ideas that shape brands are shared, celebrated, and discussed.

Ogilvy’s one million LinkedIn followers come from across the globe and the business spectrum. The top five nations represented in Ogilvy’s LinkedIn community are the United States, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain; its followers come from industries as varied as Marketing and Advertising to Information Technology and Services, to Design, Higher Education and Financial Services.

Ogilvy’s LinkedIn following has grown rapidly; just two years ago, Ogilvy had 500,000 followers, itself an impressive mark for an agency.

John Vetrano, Ogilvy’s Worldwide Social Media Manager and Community Growth Strategist said: “Our success can be attributed to the relentless pursuit of crafting compelling content around the incredible minds and creative genius of our amazing colleagues. Tapping into Ogilvy's rich heritage of creative and strategic excellence has provided the fuel that has allowed us to drive increased interest, engagements, and ultimately growth.”

Ogilvy’s strong presence on LinkedIn doesn’t just benefit the agency itself, but its clients and partners as well, with their work and ideas being amplified to the agency’s robust following. Ogilvy’s strategy of engaging its audience on LinkedIn through relevant, entertaining and shareable content is a blueprint for any company or brand looking to grow its reach and its business.

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand’s needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com, or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy.

Media Contact: Awande Dlamini/az.oc.yvligo@inimald.ednawa

Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
