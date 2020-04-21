Kaya FM wins big at the 10th South African Radio Awards

On 17 April 2020, members of the radio fraternity tuned in from various parts of the country to celebrate the most outstanding achievements in South African radio broadcasting. Now in its 10th year, the prestigious South African Radio Awards went virtual for the first time in history due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.



It was another triumphant moment for the Home of the Afropolitan, as Kaya FM was named Commercial Station of the Year – an award the station won previously in 2017 and 2019. With a total of 24 nominations, the station came up top in multiple categories including Best Station Imaging and Best Promotion and Stunt Event. We are thrilled to have a list of winners who include radio veterans and rising talent, a testament to the calibre of people who make up the fabric of Kaya FM and are crucial in our commitment to shift the cultural needle.



A huge congratulations to all of our winners and honourees. The full list of awards are as follows:



Commercial Station of the Year

Best News and Actuality Show – Today with John Perlman

Best Field Reporter – Gavin Emmanuel

Best Podcast – 25 Years Of Democracy

Best Promotion and Stunt Event – The BSide

Best Station Imaging

Hall of Fame – Neil Johnson

Bright Stars – Christopher Baloyi

Bright Stars – Thabang Maluleke



“It’s a surreal time in the world, given that the globe is in turmoil over Covid-19. Our win today is not just a win for Kaya but the total contribution of the industry at large in serving our country whilst under lockdown. My congratulations go to all our individual winners and a massive thank you to the entire team behind the Kaya brand,” said Kaya FM’s MD, Greg Maloka.



For more information visit



About Kaya FM 95.9



Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25 and 49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts both music and talk. Kaya FM 95.9 broadcasts in English on the FM frequency signal 95(Dot)9, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current listenership stands at 450,000 per average day and 762,000 per average seven days. The music format offers a diverse soulful mix of adult contemporary music to smoother sounds like R&B, world music, soul and jazz. The station was named Station of the Year 2019 at the SA Radio Awards (formerly known as the Liberty Radio Awards).



