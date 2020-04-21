DJ Fresh bags Best Afternoon Drive Presenter award at The Radio Awards 2020

947's Thato 'DJ Fresh' Sikwane walked away with the Best Afternoon Drive Presenter award at The Radio Awards 2020 's virtual ceremony held on Friday, 17 April 2020. The 10th annual awards showed its commitment to recognising outstanding achievements in the radio industry.

The acclaimed DJ and radio personality is the host of the Fresh on 947 afternoons show on 947 weekdays from 3pm–7pm.



DJ Fresh said that decades of doing radio and he still gets excited for each show like it was the first day on air.



“The butterflies never get old. I am earnestly grateful for the award, a true reminder of the smiles, laughs, tears, heartfelt moments and music we experience on air. My work wouldn’t be possible without my phenomenal team and the amazing listeners we are blessed with daily; I am because they are.”



The Joburg’s leading commercial radio station, 947 thrives at being the window of what’s hip and happening in the city and worldwide through its shows and presenters.



947 station manager Thando Makhunga said: “DJ Fresh and the team on Fresh on 947 have been an exciting addition to the 947 lineup. Having launched in August last year the show has already established itself as part of some many of our listeners’ lives. With features such as ‘Fresh Deeds’ and ‘Kids Vice’ and everyone’s favourite ‘947 Mix @ 6’ the Fresh on 947 show lifts the spirits of the city.”



947 continues to connect with Joburgers by proving the best content, world-class events and campaign – which portrays the beauty of the city and its people.



“947 is committed to keeping Joburg audience entertained and informed during this time with a combination of the best personalities, news and music," Makhunga concluded.



For more information on 947, visit



