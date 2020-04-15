"Turn down your radio" campaign launched by NAB against GBV

The National Association of Broadcasters SA and its radio members across the nation have launched the "Turn down your radio" campaign to fight the relentless onslaught of gender-based violence in South Africa.

Image credit: Nicholas Githiri on Pexels

The campaign, a NAB Commercial Radio Committee (CRC) Free Radio Initiative, was launched on airwaves across the country in a bid to not only raise awareness of the disturbing prevalence of this abuse – which has regrettably seen a significant spike during lockdown - but also to encourage proactive steps by ordinary citizens to help to identify and eradicate it.



The campaign will see stations employing a combination of radio spots, live reads, online and social media messaging, as well as on-air engagements with experts in the field. The aim is to effect a change - from turning the volume up to drown out the noise of GBV and ignoring it, to instead turning the volume down, turning your attention UP and, if you hear and see the signs of GBV, moving to assist and/or report it to the authorities.



Turn down your radio will direct victims and GBV whistle-blowers to the Department of Social Development’s



Nadia Bulbulia, executive director of the NAB, says:

Nadia Bulbulia, executive director of the NAB, says:

Just a few days ago, State President Ramaphosa's statement on GBV indicated that 'our resolve and commitment to rid our country of this scourge remains firm. We will continue to bring all the state's resources to bear to support vulnerable women and children, and ensure that perpetrators face the full might of the law'. Broadcasters are providing an essential service during the lockdown and are working tirelessly in support of government programmes to address societal issues. We, therefore, commend the NAB CRC for this vital campaign at this incredibly difficult time in our country and globally. "Turn down your Radio" is a unique call for us all to really listen - and above all, to act collectively in ending GBV.

