Film Company news South Africa

Dancing queens, are you ready for Abba: The Movie coming to a Ster-Kinekor cinema near you?

4 Oct 2023
Issued by: aHead Marketing Services
Book your tickets now to dazzle in your disco outfit and dance in the aisles to some of this iconic group's global hits.
Dancing queens, are you ready for Abba: The Movie coming to a Ster-Kinekor cinema near you?

The ultimate Abba party is about to hit Ster-Kinekor cinemas, for two days only on 8 and 10 October.

Have the time of your life when Abba: The Movie dances into cinemas for a special two-day fan event! Captured by director Lasse Hallström during the iconic group’s mega-successful tour of Australia, this newly remastered film will take you on a flashback journey to the 1970s when disco reigned supreme and Abba was music royalty.

Including backstage footage as well as full-length performances of some of Abba's greatest hits including "Dancing Queen", "SOS", "Name Of The Game" and "Waterloo”, the film provides a rare look at the hugely successful band during the height of their popularity.

Dancing queens, are you ready for Abba: The Movie coming to a Ster-Kinekor cinema near you?

The subplot is a mocumentary-style story of a country radio disc-jockey who attempts to land an interview with the band. As deadlines loom, the film is a slapstick mix of happenstance and error by the young DJ who is tasked with getting the coveted interview, while Abba’s dedicated bodyguard does everything he can to stop it from happening.

This fan event also features exclusive extras, including an insight from the creators of the phenomenally successful London-based concert Abba: Voyage, plus a glimpse at Abba The Museum in Stockholm, lyric videos from hit songs, and also some extremely rare behind-the-scenes footage from preparations ahead of the 1977 tour.

Dancing queens, are you ready for Abba: The Movie coming to a Ster-Kinekor cinema near you?

Starring the famous Abba four: Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Agnetha Fältskog, and directed by Lasse Hallstrom, Abba: The Movie will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor cinemas on 08 and 10 October only: Cinema Nouveau Rosebank in Johannesburg; Ster-Kinekor Brooklyn in Pretoria: Ster-Kinekor Gateway in Umhlanga; and at Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Don’t miss the opportunity to watch Abba: The Movie at select Ster-Kinekor cinemas. Book your tickets at www.sterkinekor.com or download the SK App on your smartphone. For news and updates, go to Facebook: Ster-Kinekor Theatres | follow Ster-Kinekor on Twitter: @Ster-Kinekor. For all queries, call Ticketline on 0861-Movies (668 437).

And remember, if you are an SK Club member (sign up for free here), the Tuesday half-price ticket offer will apply on 10 October.

#DoMoviesRight #SterKinekor @abba

aHead Marketing Services
With all our marketing experience we confidently offer all services within the marketing wagon wheel. Our strength is in the blend of top industry capability and client-side knowledge. We know what is important and how best to deliver this.

