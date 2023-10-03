Industries

Film Company news South Africa

Swifties, are you ready for Tay-Tay's 'Eras Tour' concert film on the biggest screen?

3 Oct 2023
Issued by: aHead Marketing Services
Catch Taylor Swift's' The Eras Tour' in Ster-Kinekor's IMAX and select cinemas nationally from 13 October
Get ready Swifties, TayTay is coming to South Africa… well, her new Eras Tour concert film is, and it will be releasing in Ster-Kinekor’s immersive IMAX and luxurious Cine Prestige cinemas on 13 October, to coincide with the release date in the USA!

The cultural phenomenon continues, giving fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience, offering a breathtaking, cinematic view of the global, award-winning music icon that is Taylor Swift and her history-making The Eras Tour concert film. Of course, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour outfits and friendship bracelets are the order of the day when watching the movie!

The highly anticipated film follows Taylor Swift’s remarkable journey. As The Eras Tour concert comes to life on the big screen, you can make the experience even more unforgettable by watching it in Ster-Kinekor’s Cine Prestige and IMAX cinemas at select sites. IMAX technology provides unparalleled picture and sound quality ensuring that every note, every dance move and every emotion becomes an immersive cinema experience.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been a global sensation, captivating audiences around the world with its spellbinding performances and iconic music. Now, South African fans have the chance to relive the magic of this extraordinary tour. Enjoy a night of music, nostalgia, and sheer entertainment on the big screen in the comfort of Ster-Kinekor’s cinemas, including Cine Prestige where guests relax in extra-large, super-comfortable leather chairs, while ordering a selection of delicious snacks and drinks.

The music sensation wrote on her Instagram page: “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide... Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now on your local theater’s website!”

What makes Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film truly remarkable is its ability to transport you back in time to Taylor’s unforgettable performances. From the captivating costumes to the mesmerising stage design, every detail has been meticulously captured on the big screen to give you a front row seat to one of the biggest concerts of the decade.

The film will be shown at the following Ster-Kinekor cinemas:

Baywest (IMAX)
Blue Route (IMAX)
Carnival City
Cavendish
CapeGate (IMAX)
Centurion
Cradlestone (IMAX)
Cresta
Eastgate(IMAX)
East Rand Mall
Fourways
Garden Route
Gateway (IMAX)
Greenstone
I’langa
Mall of Africa (IMAX)
Mall of the North
Mooirivier
Sandton
Secunda
Shellybeach
Somerset
The Grove (IMAX)
The Zone @Rosebank
Tygervalley
V&A Waterfront (IMAX)
Vaal Mall
Watercrest

Screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas across the country will ensure that Swiftie fans everywhere have easy access to this sensational cinematic experience. The concert film will have screenings on the following dates: 13, 14 and 15 October in IMAX, Cine Prestige and select Ster-Kinekor cinemas, and then in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from 19 – 21 October, 26 – 29 October, and from 02 – 05 November.

Watch the trailer here:

Don’t miss out on this opportunity of a lifetime to watch Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on the biggest IMAX screens, in Cine Prestige and at Ster-Kinekor cinemas countrywide. Book your tickets now at www.sterkinekor.com or download the SK App on your smartphone. For news and updates, go to Facebook: Ster-Kinekor Theatres | follow Ster-Kinekor on Twitter: @Ster-Kinekor. For all queries, call Ticketline on 0861-Movies (668 437).

aHead Marketing Services
With all our marketing experience we confidently offer all services within the marketing wagon wheel. Our strength is in the blend of top industry capability and client-side knowledge. We know what is important and how best to deliver this.

