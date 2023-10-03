Industries

Seth Cort's new single: Left to Burn

3 Oct 2023
Issued by: Our Salad Mix
In life and love, good things often come to an end and having the courage to end a relationship is never easy.
Seth Cort's new single: Left to Burn

Sharing his own story of heartbreak and vulnerability Cape Town’s singer-songwriter, Seth Cort, released his brand new single Left to Burn on 29 September 2023.

At the age of only 18, Seth is on his way to becoming one of South Africa’s youngest new talents to take note of. After the success of his debut single Hold On, that secured him a live performance and interview on shows like Expresso on SABC 3 and saw his debut song reach the Top 10 at radio stations like Oasis SA Radio and Banks Radio Australia, Seth is ready to impress again!

With the brand new single Left to Burn, he believes listeners of all ages will be able to relate to the meaningful lyrics he has penned down and will sing along to the new track that has a modern pop feel and is easy to listen to in any environment.

“This is the kind of song you’d be listening to on a road trip or even a romantic summer afternoon. I would describe my new single as upbeat, sad and happy depending on the mood you are in when listening to it. The song has a fusion of folk and pop elements with acoustic and electric guitar. The lyrics are nostalgic, but will pull at your heartstrings,” said Cort.

The process of producing Left to Burn was quite lengthy as Seth was writing his final matric exams at the time. Now that he has more time to invest in his music career, he has no plans of slowing down and will be writing and producing even more music before the end of the year.

“I have plans for a third song and a music video for Hold On in the pipeline and I will be sharing more on this on all my social media pages,” added Cort.

Seth also plays the ukulele, harmonica, piano and drums. His biggest song writing and musical influences are The Lumineers, Jeremy Loops, Mathew Mole, Mumford and Sons, Vance Joy, and Sam Fender. Their diverse genres and performing styles moulded Seth into the artist he is today.

Left to Burn is available on all digital platforms.

Listen to Left to Burn right here: Left to Burn

Five quick facts about Seth Cort:

  • From the age of 10 he listened to the first Lumineers album on repeat, and so his love for folk music was born.
  • Seth sung in the choir for the whole of his school career.
  • In his free time he enjoys surfing and going to the beach.
  • In 2021 Seth was the overall talent winner at the Cape Town auditions for The International Arts Showcase and was invited to perform at The International Arts Showcase.
  • He has been singing and playing guitar on stage since he was 14 years old (2018).

All links https://linktr.ee/seth.cort
Seth Cort
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/music.seth.cort
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seth.cort
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seth_cort
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Seth.cort.
Email: moc.liamg@cisumtrohoc.ofni

Our Salad Mix
Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.
