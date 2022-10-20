Up the Creek launches #CreekArtistSearch

With less than two months to go and summer upon us, the countdown to Up the Creek 2025 is moving faster than a lilo to the river!.

Image supplied

Phase 1 Early Bird tickets are sold out and only a limited number of Phase 2 tickets are available for the 4-day Summer festival. Also announced, two new ticket types - Day passes for Saturday 8 February and a Group ticket for four people.

Upping the local ante - festival organisers and co-owners - Jeremy Loops and BreakOut Events’ Damon Forbes are on a mission to further uplift the local music scene and offer a platform for new and aspiring artists and bands to perform at Up The Creek 2025.

Announcing the #CreekArtistSearch, in partnership with KFM 94.5, one artist/band will have the chance to secure a set on the Flying Fish River Stage on Saturday, February 8 2025, giving them the opportunity to perform to the festival’s 2,500-strong audience.

Looking for that big break? Entrants need to show why they deserve a spot at Up The Creek 2025 by posting a video to their socials, tag @kfmza & @upthecreek_festival with the hashtags #KFMxUpTheCreek #CreekArtistSearch.

Winning band/artist will be announced by 17 January 2025.