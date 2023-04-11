The Athletic Coup Film Festival: Call for entries is now open

The Athletic Coup was born out of a desire to uncover the inspirational stories of amateur athletes and niche sports performed in remote areas of the world. It premieres in May 2024 in Athens, Greece. Submit your film now.

Through the lens of cinema, this film festival bring to life the passion, dedication and triumphs of athletes from all walks of life, inspiring audiences to discover new facets of sports and strive for greatness.

The festival promises to be a captivating journey that celebrates

the indomitable spirit of athletes and the power of storytelling.

Set against the birthplace of physical excellence in Athens, The Athletic Coup is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic world of athletic action and excellence on the big screen. It shines a spotlight on the captivating world of athletic action and excellence in motion.

The festival is a celebration of both professional and amateur athletes, and a journey of discovery that takes us to the most interesting sports in the most fascinating places around the world.

Through the art of film, The Athletic Coup showcases the incredible stories and accomplishments of athletes who push their limits and break new ground.

Filmmakers from around the world, share your stories that capture the essence of athleticism in its purest form. Submit your film and be a part of the celebration of the indomitable spirit of athletes.

Film submission guide:

The festival open to all formats, from authentic documentaries to awe-inspiring shorts, features, comedies, cartoons, experimental films, brand films.

The selection process is based on five pillars. Each film must meet one of these pillars:

athletic, self-motivational inspiration the rarity of the sport depicted a unique or special place where the sport is being played or practiced the community aspect of the sport being featured education about the health benefits of physical activity.



Filmmakers of selected films benefit of the inclusion in a global PR campaign powered by The Coup public relations.

Film submission information at coupfilmfest.com.



