Inverroche Gin Academy at Ellerman House

11 Apr 2023
Issued by: OnPoint PR
Inverroche launches an immersive gin academy at Ellerman House in Cape Town

Inverroche, the distiller of a unique range of craft gins infused with fynbos from the Cape Floral Kingdom, launched its third gin academy partnership at the exclusive Ellerman House Hotel, located at the scenic Bantry Bay, now offering a truly bespoke and shareable experience.

Mmanaka Kelobonye
Mmanaka Kelobonye

Each Inverroche Gin Academy is the ultimate extension of the Inverroche Brand Home based in Stilbaai that founder and CEO, Lorna Scott, started in 2017. Scott designed this experience to allow guests the opportunity to enter the luxurious and tailored world of Inverroche by crafting their own gin. Each guest is taken on a journey which begins with choosing their selection of fynbos botanicals and a base spirit, witnessing the distillation process and, ultimately, bottling their own personalised creations.

“The Inverroche range, which pioneered the craft gin scene in South Africa and introduced an entirely new category into the local and international industry, brings together traditional botanicals and uniquely African notes derived from Cape fynbos,” says Scott. “Now gin connoisseurs who share our commitment to traditional values like the importance of family and the pride taken in handcrafting something in a slow, authentic way, can share in the gin-making experience and create their own limited editions.”

Khanyisile Msomi
Khanyisile Msomi

On Wednesday, 29 March 2023, in celebration of the partnership between Inverroche & Ellerman House, guests were hosted to a beautifully curated, nature-inspired space at Ellerman House where they enjoyed high-end cocktails, delectable canapés from the resident chef, and distinctive Inverroche gins paired with handmade chocolates, all while listening to the sounds of Acoustic Element’s live performance.

“Since 2020, Inverroche has collaborated with Ellerman House to produce its very own bespoke gin exclusive to Ellerman House,” says Scott. “Now our iconic brands are partnering to present the Inverroche Gin Academy to Ellerman House guests.”

Mmanaka Kelobonye Lorna Scott, Inverroche (founder and creative director) and Cassandra Twala
Mmanaka Kelobonye Lorna Scott, Inverroche (founder and creative director) and Cassandra Twala

Highlights of the launch event included a mobile Gin Academy showcase where guests were educated on the Inverroche processes and the making of the exclusive gin. Guests were also afforded an opportunity to participate in a bespoke gin making process where they were able to personalise their very own craft gins by choosing the ingredients; a selection of a fynbos and base spirit, their preferred colour, their preferred bottle shape and label, and finally, a closure that reflected their individual personalities.

The Inverroche Gin Academy is exclusive to Ellerman House in Cape Town and is available only to in-house guests every Thursday evening. To enquire about availability, please contact az.oc.namrelle@tnaruatser.

OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
Lorna Scott, Inverroche

