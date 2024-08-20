WomensMonth: Lorna Scott, visionary CEO and founder of Inverroche Distillery

Lorna Scott is the visionary CEO and founder of Inverroche Distillery. With a diverse career journey that spans from the skies as an air hostess to the corridors of corporate leadership, Scott's path eventually led her to the serene landscapes of Still Bay, where she served as the deputy mayor of the Hessequa municipality.

Lorna Scott, CEO and founder of Inverroche Distillery. Image supplied

It was during this time that Scott's passion for sustainable development ignited, fueled by her desire to transform the region into a thriving tourist destination while empowering the local community with meaningful employment opportunities.

Inspired by the rich history of Still Bay, Scott uncovered a treasure trove of ancient knowledge nestled near the Inverroche distillery — an archaeological site dating back hundreds of thousands of years, revealing humanity's profound connection to the land and its resources.

Determined to weave this narrative into a global brand, Scott embarked on a mission to harness the indigenous fynbos botanicals of the Cape Floral Region, honouring the ancestral wisdom of survival and sustainability.

In a bold stroke of innovation, Scott pioneered the infusion of gin with fynbos, carving out a new frontier in the local and international spirits industry.

Her dedication to sustainability extends beyond mere practice; it's ingrained in the very fabric of Inverroche's ethos.

Today, the distillery stands as a testament to eco-conscious entrepreneurship, with 70% of its workforce comprised of women from the local community and a production process that harmonizes seamlessly with the environment.

This Women's Month, we find out more from Lorna Scott...

What inspired you to get into the world of gin?

Inverroche was born with the purpose to connect humans to their place of origin through the use of historically significant ingredients. We did not initially intend to make gin, as the original idea was to create perfume.

Upon discovering the extraordinary origin, medicinal and culinary plants around my home, the idea developed to create a luxury African spirit brand that would speak about us as South Africans and who we are now, in the same way that champagne is used to tell the story of French heritage.

Image supplied

As a female founder, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced, and how did you overcome them?

I am a determined person who doesn’t take no for an answer, and I have faced various struggles head-on as any business owner would in my position.

Perhaps the novelty of being female in a male-dominated industry did help to open doors and start difficult conversations.

Additionally, I had created something that was completely unique, exceptional and pioneering, which helped me to overcome the initial resistance.

What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

An effective leader creates a clear vision that inspires and motivates, and we had that in bucket loads. I had this incredible story and the determination to share it with the world, and I surrounded myself with people who shared that same ambition.

I employed people who had strengths in areas that I might not have been as strong in. I can effectively do every part of my business from start to finish as I believe that every entrepreneur worth their salt must master every single aspect of what the business requires to be successful.

Through that, I learnt that it takes a village, and I don’t have to do everything myself (but I know how to!).

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

I am most proud of our Bee and Bee Campaign, where we highlighted the significance of the solitary bees as the main pollinators in the fynbos biome.

Our sustainability and responsibility projects, which are based on our circular-making philosophy – and that of our parent company Pernod Ricard - have led to both upstream and downstream collaborations.

How does the liquor industry contribute towards society? (economic empowerment, jobs and economic opportunities, female empowerment, and social responsibility)

I believe that the liquor industry contributes to society in two ways.

The first obvious one is through creating employment, as the barrier to entry is low, such as farm workers, production and distribution networks.

The second is through the creation of entrepreneurial opportunities such as outlet owners, and in our case master distillers, through in-house apprenticeships which provide opportunities to aspiring women in our business.

Many new craft distillers and outlet owners are also women. We have broken through the glass ceiling for women to take an active role in an industry that has been male-dominated for centuries.

Can you tell us about any trends in South Africa shaping the industry?

There is a global power shift, with consumers world-wide becoming more conscious and locally focused in their consumption, and brands are expected to cater to this.

With a focus on sustainability, there is an increasing need for brands to do their part when it comes to looking after our environment and communities. They need to increase their focus on driving sustainability initiatives that improve the communities they market to.

The economy is driving the polarisation between standard gins and premium plus. Even though we have seen a decline in the gin category as a whole, the premium and premium plus category remains strong with growth potential.

We have seen that consumers are a lot more conscious regarding authenticity, origin and the quality of the products they are consuming, and therefore more discerning about what they spend their money on.

In Inverroche’s case, being regarded as a heritage brand and having such a strong stance on sustainability has created a very loyal brand following.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to start their own business?

I would recommend that you find something that truly inspires you and is fully aligned with your personal values. Then do your research to ensure there is an actual need or niche for the project you want to launch.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

I see Women’s Month as an opportunity to inspire and connect with women from all walks of life as we share our stories.