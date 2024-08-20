Ardmore Design takes a step into fashion

Ardmore, with a legacy in collectible art that spans decades, has introduced a range of pure silk scarves, twills and pocket squares.

Image supplied

Blending storytelling and craftsmanship, this move marks Ardmore’s foray into the world of fashion, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural tapestry of Africa and the studio’s artistic roots.

Beginning in a small studio on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal, Ardmore has evolved from its origins into a multifaceted design brand, recently expanding into textiles and homeware. These versatile items have allowed fans to bring the studio's lively expression of Africa into their everyday lives.

With successful brand collaborations and limited edition releases, Ardmore has secured its place in homes and hearts globally, and now, it’s taking a bold step into fashion with the introduction of its stunning scarf collection.

Crafted for those who appreciate art as fashion, Ardmore scarves are more than accessories; they are wearable works of art.

Designed by Catherine Berning and illustrated by Sydney Nyabeze, these scarves narrate uniquely African stories, intertwining wildlife, indigenous flora, and folklore in intricate and colourful designs.

A vision has come full circle

The journey back to fashion began 40 years ago when Ardmore’s founder, Féé Halsted, purchased a vibrant jungle print silk scarf in London, sparking the vision for Ardmore.

Today, this vision has come full circle — the first scarf collection to be released by Ardmore, earlier this year, was the Bonnie Ntshalintshali Collection.

Named in honour of Ardmore’s founding ceramic artist, Ntshalintshali’s legacy lives on through these scarves, which are dedicated to her lyrical storytelling style.

Ntshalintshali was honoured with the Standard Bank Young Artists Award in 1990 and her remarkable sculptures were featured at the prestigious Aperto Venice Biennale in 1991.

The Bonnie collection showcases designs inspired by her iconic depictions of Jonah and the Whale, featuring an angel rider — a dove symbolising peace and harmony.

Further collections include: Sabie Kings, which celebrates the majestic and rare King Cheetah. This vibrant collection draws inspiration from the lush landscapes of Zimbabwe, where the Sabie King Cheetah was first spotted in 1926.

The design features two regal cats entwined, set against a backdrop of aloes and impala lilies in a palette of safari earth tones and refreshing sea-foam greens.

Sabie Kings is complemented by Protea Plains, the most recent roll out of Ardmore scarves, that features a design that captures a mythical cat in pursuit of a zebra among fields of proteas.

Protea Plains most recently released a Safari Wrap, made from a feather-light, luxurious wool and modal wrap; a variation that offers the wearer further versatility.

Alongside the Safari Wrap, and the range of silk scarves, is a collection of Safari Silk Twills that can be added to any wardrobe. Crafted for versatility and sophistication, these lightweight, skinny scarves can be tied in multiple ways.

The full range of Ardmore scarves, and wraps, are designed in South Africa, and printed in Italy on 100% pure silk, with hand-rolled hems. Further collections, and limited editions, are planned for release throughout the year.