Music News South Africa

Maria Borges and D'Banj to host inaugural Trace Awards

10 Oct 2023
Angolan supermodel and fashion icon Maria Borges and Nigerian music legend, entrepreneur and philanthropist D'Banj have been revealed as the hosts of the first Trace Awards in Rwanda. Presented by Visit Rwanda and Martell, the Trace Awards will take place at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on 21 October 2023.
Image supplied
Image supplied

D'Banj and Maria Borges will preside over a lineup of 60+ performers and nominees at the Trace Awards. The latest additions to the lineup include Artmasta (Tunisia), Ko-c (Cameroon), Odumodublvck (Nigeria), Pheelz (Nigeria) and Roselyne Layo (Ivory Coast).

Also in town to attend the Awards and to appear at the Trace Festival are Benjamin Dube (South Africa), BNXN (Nigeria), DJ Illans (Reunion), Josey (Ivory Coast), Juls (Ghana), Moses Bliss (Nigeria) and Show dem Camp (Nigeria).

First reveal of lineup for inaugural Trace Awards
First reveal of lineup for inaugural Trace Awards

6 Sep 2023

D’Banj is a towering figure in the world of African music and entertainment whose music career has spanned more than two decades. His journey in the music industry began in the early 2000s when he burst onto the scene with his unique blend of Afrobeat, Afro-pop, and contemporary music genres.

His mesmerising stage presence, magnetic charisma, and captivating live performances quickly endeared him to fans both in Africa and across the world, helped by an extensive repertoire of chart-topping hits such as Oliver Twist, Fall in Love, Scapegoat, and Mr. Endowed.

All the SAMA29 nominees
All the SAMA29 nominees

5 Oct 2023

Angolan supermodel and catwalk star, Maria Borges first burst onto the fashion scene in 2010 when she signed with prestigious agency Supreme Management. Soon she was walking the runways for the world’s fashion elite including fashion designers from Balmain to Banana Republic, Diane von Fürstenberg to Dior, and from Emporio Armani to Erdem.

Her appearance on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in 2013 catapulted her into international stardom and she has subsequently appeared in campaigns for Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, H&M, Bobbi Brown, C&A, L'Oréal, Mac Cosmetics, and Forever 21. In 2017, she was featured on the cover of Elle magazine in the USA, making headlines and promoting diversity and natural beauty in the fashion world by becoming the first African woman to wear natural short hair on the cover of the magazine.

Targeted at lovers of African and Afro-inspired music and culture, the Trace Awards will broadcast live on 21 October 2023 on Trace TV, radio and digital channels and on global streaming platforms (YouTube), national terrestrial TV and satellite channels. The viewership and social interaction is expected to exceed 500 million fans in 190 countries.

music awards, Martell, African music awards

