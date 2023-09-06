Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

StoneThe Publicity WorkshopEntravision in AfricaThe CoupOnPoint PROLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Music News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


First reveal of lineup for inaugural Trace Awards

6 Sep 2023
Excitement is building to fever pitch among fans of African and Afro-inspired music as global music authority Trace reveals the first performers in the lineup for the inaugural Trace Awards.
Image supplied
Image supplied

African and Afro-inspired musicians from around the globe are set to perform at the spectacular live event.

Among the music stars on the lineup are:

  • Davido (Nigeria)
  • Asake (Nigeria)
  • Bamby (French Guiana)
  • Benjamin Dube (South Africa)
  • Black Sherif (Ghana)
  • Blxckie (South Africa)
  • Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
  • Bwiza (Rwanda)
  • Didi B (Ivory Coast)
  • Dystinct (Morocco)
  • Janet Otieno (Kenya)
  • Josey (Ivory Coast)
  • Kalash (Martinique)
  • Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)
  • Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)
  • Locko (Cameroon)
  • Mikl (Reunion)
  • Perola (Angola)
  • Plutonio (Mozambique)
  • Princess Lover (Martinique)
  • Ronisia (France)
  • Rutshelle Guillaume (Haïti)
  • Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
  • Tayc (France)
  • Terell Elymoor (Mayotte)
  • Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

More performers will be announced at a later date.

To mark its 20th anniversary, global music powerhouse and Afro-music tastemaker Trace is staging the Trace Awards at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on 21 October 2023, to celebrate the creativity, talent and influence of African and Afro-inspired music and artists.

More than 150 artists have been nominated in the Trace Awards. View the full list of nominations here.

Pre-register for tickets here.

NextOptions
Read more: music awards, TRACE, African musicians

Related

Source:Webtickets The Basadi in Music Awards, an award ceremony that celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry, took place this week
All the 2023 Basadi in Music Awards winners17 Aug 2023
Image sourced from : The 2022 MOTY winners
GQ South Africa's Men of The Year 202213 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Actor Ryan Reynolds
People's Choice Award winners revealed!8 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Divine Mahara and Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman
#MusicExchange: The Divine secret15 Nov 2022
Image supplied. The inaugural Keep Walking: Africa Top 30 List have been announced
Africa's Next-Gen cultural shapeshifters announced26 Oct 2022
Image supplied: Costa Titch and Burna Boy
All Africa Music Awards nominees announced22 Sep 2022
Image supplied: The SAMA28 winners have been announced
All the South African Music Award winners!29 Aug 2022
Source:
Sama Lifetime and International Achievement recipients announced2 Aug 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz