First reveal of lineup for inaugural Trace Awards

Excitement is building to fever pitch among fans of African and Afro-inspired music as global music authority Trace reveals the first performers in the lineup for the inaugural Trace Awards.

Image supplied

African and Afro-inspired musicians from around the globe are set to perform at the spectacular live event.

Among the music stars on the lineup are:

Davido (Nigeria)



Asake (Nigeria)



Bamby (French Guiana)



Benjamin Dube (South Africa)



Black Sherif (Ghana)



Blxckie (South Africa)



Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)



Bwiza (Rwanda)



Didi B (Ivory Coast)



Dystinct (Morocco)



Janet Otieno (Kenya)



Josey (Ivory Coast)



Kalash (Martinique)



Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)



Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)



Locko (Cameroon)



Mikl (Reunion)



Perola (Angola)



Plutonio (Mozambique)



Princess Lover (Martinique)



Ronisia (France)



Rutshelle Guillaume (Haïti)



Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)



Tayc (France)



Terell Elymoor (Mayotte)



Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

More performers will be announced at a later date.

To mark its 20th anniversary, global music powerhouse and Afro-music tastemaker Trace is staging the Trace Awards at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on 21 October 2023, to celebrate the creativity, talent and influence of African and Afro-inspired music and artists.

More than 150 artists have been nominated in the Trace Awards. View the full list of nominations here.

Pre-register for tickets here.