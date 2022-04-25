Lifestyle Music
    Trace Awards 2025 to showcase Africa's musical diversity

    3 Jan 2025
    3 Jan 2025
    The Trace Awards & Summit 2025 is set to electrify Zanzibar. The Trace Awards ceremony, taking place on 26 February 2025, will bring together the continent’s and diaspora’s greatest talents. Trace invites fans worldwide to actively participate by voting for their favourite artists.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Voting officially is officially open at www.traceawards.plus.

    The public vote accounts for 50% of the final decision and can make the difference in choosing the winners. The other half results from the votes of an expert jury.

    A celebration of African musical diversity

    Africa is home to many musical styles that profoundly influence contemporary sounds worldwide.

    The Trace Awards highlight the richness and excellence of Afro music through genres such as Afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, Afro-pop, mbalax, amapiano, zouk, kizomba, genge, coupé-décalé, bongo flava, soukous, gospel, rap, raï, kompa, RnB, and rumba. Artists from over 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe are competing in 24 categories.

    Why Vote?

    The Trace Awards are more than just an event; they are a platform dedicated to recognising artists who shape the future of African and international music. By voting, fans have the opportunity to amplify the voices of their favorite artists both on the continent and internationally and support works that reflect their identity and cultural pride.

    Voting closes on 15 February 2025. (Voting is free, accessible to all, and fully compliant with RGPD regulations)

    Here are the Trace Awards 2025 nominees

    Global Awards

    Song of the Year

    Tyla – Jump (South Africa)
    Tyler ICU – Mnike (South Africa)
    Titom & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam (South Africa)
    Tamsir x Team Paiya – Coup du Marteau (Ivory Coast)
    Asake & Travis Scott – Active (Nigeria)
    Tems – Love Me Jeje (Nigeria)
    Burna Boy – Higher (Nigeria)
    Rema & Shallipopi – Benin Boys (Nigeria)
    Diamond Platnumz – Komasawa (Tanzania)

    Album of the Year

    Burna Boy – I Told Them (Nigeria)
    Asake – Lungu Boy (Nigeria)
    Rema – Heis (Nigeria)
    Josey – Vibration Universelle (Ivory Coast)
    Amaarae – Fountain Baby (Ghana)
    King Promise – True To Self (Ghana)
    Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension (Ghana)
    Toofan – Stamina (Togo)

    Best Collaboration

    Titom & Yuppe & Burna Boy – Tshwala Bam (Remix) (South Africa/Nigeria)
    Neyna & MC Acondize – Nu Ka Sta Para (Cape Verde)
    Kocee ft. Patoranking – Credit Alert (Cameroon/Nigeria)
    Asake & Wizkid – MMS (Nigeria)
    Rema & Shallipopi – Benin Boys (Nigeria)
    Odumodublvck & Black Sherif – Woto Woto Seasoning (Ghana)
    Tamsir & Team Paiya – Coup du Marteau (Ivory Coast)

    Best Music Video

    Meji Alabi for Rema “DND” (Nigeria)
    TG Omori for Kizz Daniel & Davido “Twe Twe” (Nigeria)
    Director Folex for Zuchu feat Innoss’ B “Nani” (Remix) (Tanzania/DRC)
    Nabil Elderkin for Tyla “Jump” (South Africa)
    Kmane for Ayra Starr “Commas” (Nigeria)
    Seoute Emmanuel for Toofan “C Pas Normal” (Togo)
    Ach’B for Innoss’ B “Sete” (DRC)
    Edgar Esteves for Asake & Wizkid “MMS” (Nigeria).

    Best Dancer

    Ikorodu Boys (Nigeria)
    Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana)
    Incredible Zigi (Ghana)
    Kamo Mphela (South Africa)
    Telminho (Angola)
    Makhadzi (South Africa)
    Ordinateur (Ivory Coast)
    Issac Kalonji (Democratic Republic of Congo).

    Best DJ

    Tyler ICU – Mnike (South Africa)
    Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa (South Africa)
    DJ Tunez – Apala Disco Remix (Nigeria)
    DJ Nelasta – Eros (Angola)
    DJ Spinall ft. Tyla & Omah Lay – One Call (Nigeria)
    DJ Neptune ft. Qing Madi – Honest (Nigeria)
    DJ Moh Green – Kelele (Algeria)
    DJ Maphorisa – Mnike (South Africa)
    Kabza De Small – Imithandazo (South Africa)

    Best Hip-Hop Artist (sponsored by Hot 97)

    Nasty C (South Africa), Didi B (Ivory Coast)
    Odumodublvck (Nigeria), Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)
    Sarkodie (Ghana)
    Young Lunya (Tanzania)
    Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

    Pan-Africa Awards

    Best Global African Artist

    Tyla (South Africa)
    Tyler ICU (South Africa)
    Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
    Burna Boy (Nigeria)
    Asake (Nigeria/USA)
    Rema (Nigeria)
    Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
    Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

    Best Male Artist

    Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
    Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
    Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
    Asake (Nigeria)
    Burna Boy (Nigeria)
    Rema (Nigeria)
    Wizkid (Nigeria)
    Stonebwoy (Ghana)

    Best Female Artist

    Tyla (South Africa)
    Makhadzi (South Africa)
    Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)
    Josey (Ivory Coast)
    Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
    Tems (Nigeria)
    Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

    Best Newcomer (sponsored by Johnnie Walker)

    Nkosazana Daughter (South Africa)
    Himra (Ivory Coast)
    Sabrina (Cameroon)
    Mia Guissé (Senegal)
    Shallipopi (Nigeria)
    Qing Madi (Nigeria)
    Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

    Best Live Performance

    Fally Ipupa (DRC)
    Ayra Starr – 21: The World Tour (Nigeria)
    Burna Boy – I Told Them (Nigeria)
    Tyla (South Africa)
    Yemi Alade – African Rebel Tour (Nigeria)
    Didi B – Mojo Trone Tour (Ivory Coast)
    Diamond Platnumz – Wasafi Festival (Tanzania)

    Best Producer

    Kelvin Momo – Sewe (South Africa)
    P.Priime – MMS (Nigeria)
    DJ Maphorisa – Mnike (South Africa)
    Tam Sir – Coup du Marteau (Ivory Coast)
    Sarz – Happiness (Nigeria)
    Jae 5 – Perfect Combi (Ghana)
    KDDO – For Certain (Party Next Door) (Nigeria)
    London – Ozeba (Nigeria)
    Kabza De Small – Imithandazo (South Africa)

    Best Gospel Artist

    Spirit of Praise 10 (South Africa)
    KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)
    Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)
    Ada Ehi (Nigeria)
    Bella Kombo (Tanzania)
    Israël Mbonyi (Rwanda)

    Regional Awards

    Best Artist Eastern Africa

    Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
    Bien (Kenya)
    Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
    Harmonize (Tanzania)
    Rophnan (Ethiopia)
    Marioo (Tanzania)
    Zuchu (Tanzania)
    Nandy (Tanzania)

    Best Artist - Western Africa Anglophone

    Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)
    Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
    Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
    Tems (Nigeria)
    Chike (Nigeria)
    Simi (Nigeria)
    KiDi (Ghana)

    Best Artist - Southern Africa

    Titom & Yuppe (South Africa)
    De Mthuda (South Africa)
    Inkabi Zezwe (South Africa)
    Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
    Tyla (South Africa)
    Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
    Tyler ICU (South Africa)

    Best Artist Francophone Africa

    Didi B (Ivory Coast)
    Josey (Ivory Coast)
    Tidiane Mario (Congo)
    Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)
    Wally B. Seck (Senegal)
    PhillBill (Cameroon)

    Best Artist Lusophone Africa

    Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
    Landrick (Angola)
    Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)
    Twenty Fingers (Mozambique)
    Mr. Bow (Mozambique)
    Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

    Best Artist - Tanzania

    Mbosso (Zanzibar)
    Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
    Zuchu (Zanzibar)
    Marioo (Tanzania)
    Nandy (Tanzania)
    Alikiba (Tanzania)
    Jux (Tanzania)
    Harmonize (Tanzania)

    International and Diaspora Awards

    Best Artist - Europe

    Central Cee (United Kingdom)
    Kalash (France/Martinique)
    Darkoo (United Kingdom)
    Joe Dwet File (France/Haiti)
    Jungeli (France)
    Franglish (France)
    Aya Nakamura (France/Mali)

    Best Artist - Brazil

    Racionais MC’s (Brazil)
    MC IG (Brazil)
    Péricles (Brazil)
    Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
    Ludmilla (Brazil)
    Duquesa (Brazil)

    Best Artist - Caribbean

    Venssy (French Guiana)
    Mathieu White (Guadeloupe)
    Meryl (Martinique)
    Nesly (French Guiana)
    Shenseea (Jamaica)
    Kenny Haiti (Haiti)

    Best Artist - Indian Ocean

    Barth (Reunion)
    Goulam (Comoros)
    PLL (Reunion)
    Kalipsxau (Reunion)
    Léa Churros (Reunion)
    Jamily Jeanne (Mauritius)

    TRACE, African musicians
