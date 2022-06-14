Industries

#MusicExchange: Music as a love language with Timothy Moloi

14 Jun 2022
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
One of South Africa's most amazing talents, Timothy Moloi, has released his latest single Love is Never Blind.
Image supplied: Timothy Moloi
Image supplied: Timothy Moloi

The song carries a message of growth, hope and encouragement. Never be afraid to take chances, find your courage and reach for your dreams.

I spoke to Moloi last week…

Bizcommunity What is your job description?


Singer, songwriter, and proud ambassador for 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.

Bizcommunity What does music mean to you?


Music is a calling and something I’m very privileged to call my profession.

Bizcommunity My music is about…


Telling a story through song.

Bizcommunity What is your motto?


“Everything will be alright in the end, so if it is not alright, it is not the end” A quote from the film The Best Marigold Hotel.

Bizcommunity Fame is about…


Making a positive impact on your community.

Bizcommunity Retirement will happen when…


Longevity in the entertainment industry is what we all strive for as artists. And a wonderful example of that is Tony Bennet, who has just received a Grammy Award at the age of 95.



Bizcommunity I don't do…


Drama

Bizcommunity I would love to co-write with…


Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds

Bizcommunity Where do you go for inspiration to create?


The recording studio is my home away from home and it’s where I find inspiration.

Bizcommunity What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?


My favourite aspect of what I do is collaborating with other artists and producers. I really enjoy the process of sharing ideas, and I think I’ve created my best work this way.

Bizcommunity The song you must do during every show?


My single Love Is Never Blind, which I co-wrote with Howie Combrink and Sevven. It’s the song I’m most proud to have worked on and recorded.

Bizcommunity Any funny moments on stage?


Back in 2010, I was doing a live television performance to promote my debut album, Love That Music. I had my backing tracks on a CD, and I had specified the track number I was going to sing to the producer. But to my horror, as the music started, I realised that the song that was playing was different to the one I had prepared. Panic could have set in, realising that I was on live TV. But luckily I worked out which song it was, just in time, and I knew the lyrics. So I quickly recovered and went ahead with the performance. That day I truly learnt that anything can happen on live TV.

Bizcommunity My heroes are…


Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, Esther Mahlangu, Sibongile Khumalo, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Trevor Noah, Barack Obama, Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams and Gift of the Givers, just to name a few.

Bizcommunity My style icon is…


Rege-Jean Page

Bizcommunity Which living person do you admire most and why?


Oprah. A cliche, I know. A lesson in tenacity, grit and an unbreakable spirit.

Bizcommunity What is your most treasured possession?


My voice

Bizcommunity It's your round; what are you drinking?


Red wine

Bizcommunity Dream gig to do?


The Oscars

Bizcommunity What makes you stand out?


Versatility

Bizcommunity Any nicknames?


TimTim, Timzozo

Bizcommunity If you were not a musician, what would you do?


An airline pilot. That’s what I wanted to become when I was young. And it’s what I was going to study when I was admitted to university. But I couldn’t run away from my true calling.

Bizcommunity Pick five words to describe yourself?


Caring, calm, thoughtful, musical, fun

Bizcommunity What are you streaming?


Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, the French series, Call My Agent and The Underground Railroad.

Bizcommunity Greatest movie ever made?


The Godfather

Bizcommunity What book are you reading?


I taught myself French during lockdown using the app Duolingo, so I’m reading La Loi de l’Attraction which was given to me by my friend, Carolyn Steyn.

Bizcommunity What song changed your life?


The Greatest Love Of All by Whitney Houston



Bizcommunity Who do you love?


My partner Brian, my family and friends. And of course, my cat, Katy.

Bizcommunity What is your favourite word?


Awesome!

Bizcommunity Top of your bucket list?


France, India and South America.

Bizcommunity Your greatest achievement?


Making my talent a way to earn a living.

Bizcommunity What do you complain about most often?


People who complain.

Bizcommunity What is your biggest fear?


Not fulfilling my full potential.

Bizcommunity Happiness is…


Contentment with what one’s been given.

Bizcommunity On stage, I tend to…


Tap my foot.

Bizcommunity The best life lesson you have learned?


Be patient, go with the flow, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

Bizcommunity What has been your favourite journey so far?


Road tripping from Charleston, South Carolina to Durham, North Carolina a few years ago, while listening to James Taylor’s Carolina On My Mind.

Bizcommunity Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?


I am an ambassador for “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day”. A movement for change, where we knit and crochet blankets and scarves for people in need, in the name of Madiba. Founded by Carolyn Steyn, 67 Blankets has grown in leaps and bounds over the past few years.

We also recently partnered with Gift Of The Givers to distribute thousands of blankets, made with love, to communities in need ahead of the bitterly cold winter months.

In 2018 I became involved with Rada through Neil Engel, who had invited me to be a part of the project. The work that Rada does assisting orphans and orphanages, helping the elderly, the homeless, individuals who are mentally and physically disabled and those struggling with addictions, is truly amazing.

Bizcommunity Wishes and dreams?


I wish to live in a world that is fairer, more inclusive and more equal. A world where we celebrate our similarities and as well as our differences.

Martin Myers
Martin Myers

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
