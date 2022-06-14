MusicExchange: Music as a love language with Timothy Moloi

One of South Africa's most amazing talents, Timothy Moloi, has released his latest single Love is Never Blind.

Image supplied: Timothy Moloi

The song carries a message of growth, hope and encouragement. Never be afraid to take chances, find your courage and reach for your dreams.I spoke to Moloi last week…Singer, songwriter, and proud ambassador for 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.Music is a calling and something I’m very privileged to call my profession.Telling a story through song.“Everything will be alright in the end, so if it is not alright, it is not the end” A quote from the film The Best Marigold Hotel.Making a positive impact on your community.Longevity in the entertainment industry is what we all strive for as artists. And a wonderful example of that is Tony Bennet, who has just received a Grammy Award at the age of 95.DramaKenneth ‘Babyface’ EdmondsThe recording studio is my home away from home and it’s where I find inspiration.My favourite aspect of what I do is collaborating with other artists and producers. I really enjoy the process of sharing ideas, and I think I’ve created my best work this way.My single Love Is Never Blind, which I co-wrote with Howie Combrink and Sevven. It’s the song I’m most proud to have worked on and recorded.Back in 2010, I was doing a live television performance to promote my debut album, Love That Music. I had my backing tracks on a CD, and I had specified the track number I was going to sing to the producer. But to my horror, as the music started, I realised that the song that was playing was different to the one I had prepared. Panic could have set in, realising that I was on live TV. But luckily I worked out which song it was, just in time, and I knew the lyrics. So I quickly recovered and went ahead with the performance. That day I truly learnt that anything can happen on live TV.Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, Esther Mahlangu, Sibongile Khumalo, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Trevor Noah, Barack Obama, Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams and Gift of the Givers, just to name a few.Rege-Jean PageOprah. A cliche, I know. A lesson in tenacity, grit and an unbreakable spirit.My voiceRed wineThe OscarsVersatilityTimTim, TimzozoAn airline pilot. That’s what I wanted to become when I was young. And it’s what I was going to study when I was admitted to university. But I couldn’t run away from my true calling.Caring, calm, thoughtful, musical, funSenzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, the French series, Call My Agent and The Underground Railroad.The GodfatherI taught myself French during lockdown using the app Duolingo, so I’m reading La Loi de l’Attraction which was given to me by my friend, Carolyn Steyn.The Greatest Love Of All by Whitney HoustonMy partner Brian, my family and friends. And of course, my cat, Katy.Awesome!France, India and South America.Making my talent a way to earn a living.People who complain.Not fulfilling my full potential.Contentment with what one’s been given.Tap my foot.Be patient, go with the flow, and try not to sweat the small stuff.Road tripping from Charleston, South Carolina to Durham, North Carolina a few years ago, while listening to James Taylor’s Carolina On My Mind.I am an ambassador for “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day”. A movement for change, where we knit and crochet blankets and scarves for people in need, in the name of Madiba. Founded by Carolyn Steyn, 67 Blankets has grown in leaps and bounds over the past few years.We also recently partnered with Gift Of The Givers to distribute thousands of blankets, made with love, to communities in need ahead of the bitterly cold winter months.In 2018 I became involved with Rada through Neil Engel, who had invited me to be a part of the project. The work that Rada does assisting orphans and orphanages, helping the elderly, the homeless, individuals who are mentally and physically disabled and those struggling with addictions, is truly amazing.I wish to live in a world that is fairer, more inclusive and more equal. A world where we celebrate our similarities and as well as our differences.