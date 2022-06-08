Industries

Samro announces Music Creation Support Fund recipients

8 Jun 2022
The South African Music Organisation (Samro) Music Creation Support Fund recipients have been announced.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The Samro Music Creation Support Fund was initiated in 2021 as a vehicle to enable Samro members to create new musical works.

Each successful applicant, who must be a member of Samro, will receive a grant of up to R25,000 to cover the costs of creating new music.

Older musical works tend to receive less attention from music users as people’s tastes in music evolve resulting in the member’s share of royalties declining over time. The Music Creation Support Fund is one avenue that aims to give artists’ earning potential another shot in the arm.

Source:
Samro launches bursary scheme for members

16 May 2022


Samro believes that its members are beginning to appreciate the need to continually produce new music in order to maintain a certain level of royalty earnings which in part explains the overwhelming response to this initiative.

This year, Samro received 586 applications from members to receive the music creation grant, a figure which represents more than double the applications in the previous year.

Applications were assessed by an independent committee of judges who worked hard and diligently to ensure that each application received a fair assessment. Applications were assessed on the quality of the applicant’s idea, the proposed budget for the project and final product’s viability.

Image supplied: Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd
The Cape Town Jazzathon is back!

1 day ago


After many hours of deliberation, the committee selected 100 Samro members who will receive their grants in the coming month.

A list of the successful applicants can be found here.
SAMRO, South African music industry

