Converse expands retail footprint to Namibia

Sneaker, clothing and accessory brand Converse has launched in Namibia with its first store opening at The Grove Mall in Windhoek.

Source: Supplied

Source: Supplied

Source: Supplied

The Windhoek store is the first Converse branch to launch with the updated design and feel, with flashes of the street look the brand aims to represent.Walls are made of an authentic durable concrete with plywood accent material to add a warm and natural feel to the cool concrete flooring and steel fixtures. The base of the concrete flooring is CMU blocks, which provide a gritty urban texture, like poured concrete."This updated store look and feel is a direct depiction of the brand narrative, and Namibia is the very first to experience it," Converse said.The first Converse Namibia store showcases a wide variety of clothing, sneakers and accessories, inlcuding the brand's newest collections as well as popular classics.