Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelThe Publicity WorkshopBizcommunity.comThe Music In Africa FoundationShowmaxEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Customer Service Supervisor Cape Town
  • Manager Operations Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The Cape Town Jazzathon is back!

    7 Jun 2022
    Cape Town's Jazzathon is celebrating 25 years this month with an all-new celebratory experience.
    Image supplied: Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd
    Image supplied: Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd

    Affectionately known as ‘The People’s Festival’, Cape Town’s Jazzathon has an exceptional weekend line-up of festivities on 17, 18, and 19 June at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

    Fans can expect to be spoilt for choice with three days of local jazz, including acts like the Jazzathon All-Stars, featuring Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd (18 June), The Little Giants ( 18 June), The Cape Jazz Legends and many more acts still to be announced.

    Image supplied: Cameron Ward
    #MusicExchange: Guitar legend Cameron Ward releases new album

    By 24 May 2022


    Under the leadership of George Werner, The Cape Jazz Legends features a superb line-up, including Tony Cedras (piano/trumpet/bow), Tete Tete Mbambisa (piano), Spencer Mbadu (bass), Alvin Dyers (guitar) and Denver Ferness (drums) with special appearances by Danny Butler and Sylvia Mdunyelwa on vocals.

    Other artists on the weekend’s bill include Virtual Jazz Reality (VJR), Loading Zone, and a star-studded guitar summit curated by Cameron Ward.

    Jazzathon will also host a spectacular afternoon of gospel artists and a set called ‘Gospel According to Jazzathon’ on 19 June. The event promises to be a fantastic afternoon with some of the biggest names in gospel music, including Loyiso Bala, Ernie Smith, Veronica Meyer and many more.

    The two headline groups for gospel meets Jazzathon are The Jesus Collective and Jonathan Rubain with the Koortjies Band.

    Source:
    KZN Flood Arise Benefit Concert goes live this month

    3 Jun 2022


    “This is a landmark occasion for the Cape Town Jazzathon,” says festival director Craig Parks, “So, we’ve gone all out to make this an extraordinary event, and thus we would like to show fans how much we appreciate jazz culture. Fans can respect that even though the cost of living has increased, we have managed to keep the entry fee prices down to an absolute minimum.”

    Tickets are now on sale here, with weekend passes ranging from R250-R350 available. Limited tickets are available for purchase at the door.
    NextOptions
    Read more: jazz, Cape Town, Loyiso Bala, South African music, Ernie Smith, Jonathan Rubain, GrandWest, Kyle Shepherd, Cameron Ward, jazz festivals

    Related

    Image supplied: Cape Town's Most Wanted is part of the Youth Month activities at Artscape
    Artscape showcases young talent for #YouthMonth16 hours ago
    Source:
    KZN Flood Arise Benefit Concert goes live this month3 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: Simon Mogul
    Saxophonist Simon Mogul makes South African debut3 Jun 2022
    Image by Doctor Moyo
    Fête de la Musique announces official lineup3 Jun 2022
    Source:
    Cape Town Festival reimagines role of buskers3 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: Benjamin Jephta will play with his band including fellow Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti (2020)
    Celebrate music at the National Jazz Festival Makhanda1 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz