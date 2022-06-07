The Cape Town Jazzathon is back!

Cape Town's Jazzathon is celebrating 25 years this month with an all-new celebratory experience.
Image supplied: Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd
Affectionately known as ‘The People’s Festival’, Cape Town’s Jazzathon has an exceptional weekend line-up of festivities on 17, 18, and 19 June at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.
Fans can expect to be spoilt for choice with three days of local jazz, including acts like the Jazzathon All-Stars, featuring Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd (18 June), The Little Giants ( 18 June), The Cape Jazz Legends and many more acts still to be announced.
Under the leadership of George Werner, The Cape Jazz Legends features a superb line-up, including Tony Cedras (piano/trumpet/bow), Tete Tete Mbambisa (piano), Spencer Mbadu (bass), Alvin Dyers (guitar) and Denver Ferness (drums) with special appearances by Danny Butler and Sylvia Mdunyelwa on vocals.
Other artists on the weekend’s bill include Virtual Jazz Reality (VJR), Loading Zone, and a star-studded guitar summit curated by Cameron Ward.
Jazzathon will also host a spectacular afternoon of gospel artists and a set called ‘Gospel According to Jazzathon’ on 19 June. The event promises to be a fantastic afternoon with some of the biggest names in gospel music, including Loyiso Bala, Ernie Smith, Veronica Meyer and many more.
The two headline groups for gospel meets Jazzathon are The Jesus Collective and Jonathan Rubain with the Koortjies Band.
“This is a landmark occasion for the Cape Town Jazzathon,” says festival director Craig Parks, “So, we’ve gone all out to make this an extraordinary event, and thus we would like to show fans how much we appreciate jazz culture. Fans can respect that even though the cost of living has increased, we have managed to keep the entry fee prices down to an absolute minimum.”
Tickets are now on sale here
, with weekend passes ranging from R250-R350 available. Limited tickets are available for purchase at the door.