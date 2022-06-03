Industries

    KZN Flood Arise Benefit Concert goes live this month

    3 Jun 2022
    The Arise Benefit Concert, a show of support and unity hosted by Africans, for Africans, is set to happen this month.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The Arise Benefit Concert will see over 50 artists perform across two stages at Moses Mabhida Stadium and The Peoples Park in Durban, KZN in a collective effort to raise funds for the communities affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

    The line-up consists of some of South Africa’s biggest multi-award and double platinum selling artists, including developing artists from the region, who have decided to join efforts with the industry and donate their time and talent in the effort to raise R10m for the benefit of the flood affected communities.

    Image sourced from the Joburg Theatre
    The Greatest Love of All at Joburg Theatre this July

    25 May 2022


    Two press conferences were hosted on 1 June at the AMPD Studios in Johannesburg and 2 June 2022 at the Durban Playhouse in Durban, where the exciting full line-up of the entertainers was revealed and some of their voices were heard on why they raised their hands to stand with the industry partners to assist the affected communities through their time and talent.

    Some of the artists who were in attendance during both conferences included ZuluBoy, Thobekile, Dr. Buselaphi, Mercy Pakela, Zakwe, Sparks Bantwana, Bullistic, DJ Kotini, Bhar, Qhosha, Sosha, Xola Mthimkhulu and 757 to mention a few.

    Award-winning rapper Zuluboy highlighted the challenges that artists face in present times, such as depression, but that they also fail to rise to the occasion when it comes to rebuilding. “We must not wait for government but take the initiative. Healing ourselves must start with ourselves. He challenged artists to respond to addressing human settlement challenges caused by the floods, by rebuilding houses for those in need and say ‘one artist one house’.”

    LG helps victims of KZN floods with free repair service
    LG helps victims of KZN floods with free repair service

    18 May 2022


    The Doo More Foundation will soon be publishing the list of artists that will perform at People’s Park, which amongst other artists will have the Grammy-award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

    Both the stadium and the People’s Park will be turned into a vibrant cultural precinct where vans will be able to move in between the two stages. Visitors can expect additional cultural activities within the precinct and experience Durban for what it is known for.

    Tickets go live on 3 June and are available for purchase at Ticket Pro for R100 (Stands), R150 (Stadium Pitch) and R200 for the Golden Circle. Ticket holders will be able to move between two stages, at Moses Mabhida and People’s Park.
    ZuluBoy, South African music, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, #KZNFloods

