Saxophonist Simon Mogul makes South African debut

Simon Mogul, a rising star tenor saxophonist from Miami, Florida is making his Cape Town debut this month with another performance date in Johannesburg.

Image supplied: Simon Mogul

Performance dates

10 June at 8pm at The Blue Room, Cape Town. Book here

12 June at 6pm at The Commons, Surfers Corner, Cape Town. Book here.

15 June at 6.30pm at The Alma Café, Rosebank. Book by emailing bookings@almacafe.co.za

Mogul will perform with some outstanding musicians in the jazz circuit, Brathew van Schalkwyk (piano), Stephen de Souza (bass) and Kabelo Mokhatla (drums).Currently studying at the Manhattan School of Music in Miami, Mogul attended the prestigious New World School of the Arts and Coral Reef Senior High School, where he participated in the prestigious Essentially Ellington competition, performing at Jazz at Lincoln Center for Wynton Marsalis.He also participated in the Litchfield and Centrum summer jazz workshops under the tutelage of jazz greats such as Bob Mintzer, Gary Smulyan and Matt Wilson.After high school, he was accepted on a scholarship to the Manhattan School of Music’s jazz performance programme. In his short time in New York City, he has already studied and performed with notable players on the scene such as Matt Wilson, Marcus Strickland, Valery Ponomarev, Alexander Claffy, and Abraham Burton.Recent performance highlights include a set of all original music with his trio featuring the world-renowned drummer Matt Wilson, at the Giant Step Arts Central Park Concert series, this past summer.Mogul aims to fuse a deep study of saxophone greats such as John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Wayne Shorter, and Joe Henderson with the rhythms, harmony, and textures of modern black music, including genres such as Hip Hop and R&B.