LG helps victims of KZN floods with free repair service

LG has announced that it's offering free repair and servicing of select appliances damaged by the devastation caused by recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, as part of its Free Service Campaign.
"From 18 to 31 May, residents can bring their LG products to ISR Tronics from 9am to 4pm daily for a free repair. ISR Tronics is located at Unit 9B, Kyalami Industrial Park, 26 Kyalami Road in Westmead, Pinetown." LG said in a statement.
The free repair covers all mechanical failures and will include a general service, replacement of parts available locally, and labour. Appliances eligible for repair include LG fridges, microwaves, washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, TVs and AV products. If a product cannot be repaired, LG will assist with its disposal at no cost to the owner.
The campaign requires participants to be over the age of 18 and is limited to two appliances per participant. Repairs will be conducted over three days (depending on the availability of parts), and participants are required to pick up their appliances within 14 working days.
“Standing up and being there for our valued customers and those in need is the measure of a leading enterprise. LG takes its presence in South Africa seriously, and we are always striving to make a difference and improve people’s lives,” said LG South Africa president, Jinkook Kang.
