Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Food Forward SAOnPoint PRGreenCapeTopco MediaSappiAfrika Tikkundmg events AfricaTrialogueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Climate Change News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


LG helps victims of KZN floods with free repair service

18 May 2022
LG has announced that it's offering free repair and servicing of select appliances damaged by the devastation caused by recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, as part of its Free Service Campaign.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

"From 18 to 31 May, residents can bring their LG products to ISR Tronics from 9am to 4pm daily for a free repair. ISR Tronics is located at Unit 9B, Kyalami Industrial Park, 26 Kyalami Road in Westmead, Pinetown." LG said in a statement.

The free repair covers all mechanical failures and will include a general service, replacement of parts available locally, and labour. Appliances eligible for repair include LG fridges, microwaves, washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, TVs and AV products. If a product cannot be repaired, LG will assist with its disposal at no cost to the owner.

The campaign requires participants to be over the age of 18 and is limited to two appliances per participant. Repairs will be conducted over three days (depending on the availability of parts), and participants are required to pick up their appliances within 14 working days.

“Standing up and being there for our valued customers and those in need is the measure of a leading enterprise. LG takes its presence in South Africa seriously, and we are always striving to make a difference and improve people’s lives,” said LG South Africa president, Jinkook Kang.

For more information on the LG Free Service Campaign, click here.
NextOptions
Read more: LG, KZN floods

Related

How badly will KZN damage impact Toyota SA?
How badly will KZN damage impact Toyota SA?1 day ago
Global warming made KZN floods twice as likely - study
Global warming made KZN floods twice as likely - study13 May 2022
Sanral fast-tracks Zutari contract related to settlement repair of N2 in KZN
Sanral fast-tracks Zutari contract related to settlement repair of N2 in KZN11 May 2022
Duke Advertising appoints new MD
DUKEDuke Advertising appoints new MD10 May 2022
bp Southern Africa to donate R8m to support KZN flood relief efforts
bp Southern Africa to donate R8m to support KZN flood relief efforts6 May 2022
Expert opinion: Flooding events in KZN and Eastern Cape and implications for disaster management in SA
Vaal University of TechnologyExpert opinion: Flooding events in KZN and Eastern Cape and implications for disaster management in SA29 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz