MusicExchange: Guitar legend Cameron Ward releases new album

Cape Town's only legendary legacy festival, Jazzathon, celebrates 25 years this June with an all-new celebratory experience. Affectionately known as 'The People's Festival', Cape Town's Jazzathon is back with an exceptional weekend line-up of festivities on 17, 18, and 19 June 2022 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

Image supplied: Cameron Ward

What is your job description?

What does music mean to you?

My music is about…

What is your motto?

Fame is about…

Retirement will happen when…

I don't do…

I would love to co-write with…

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The song you must do during every show?

Any funny moments on stage?

My heroes are…

My style icon is…

Which living person do you admire most and why?

What is your most treasured possession?

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Dream gig to do?

What makes you stand out?

Any nicknames?

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Pick five words to describe yourself?

What are you streaming?

Greatest movie ever made?

What book are you reading?

What song changed your life?

Who do you love?

What is your favourite word?

Top of your bucket list?

Your greatest achievement?

What do you complain about most often?

What is your biggest fear?

Happiness is…

On stage, I tend to…

The best life lesson you have learned?

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Wishes and dreams?

Social media

Fans can expect to be spoilt for choice with three days of local jazz, including acts like the Jazzathon All-Stars, featuring Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd.I caught up with Cameron Ward who was the guitarist in the late great Hugh Masekela’s band for over a decade and is now the music director for Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s band. Only last week, he released his latest album called Gospel Meets Jazz.Ward is arguably one of the most versatile guitarists of his generation. He has a beautiful tone, great improvisational ideas, superb speed and knows how to make you dance to the African beat that’s equal to none.My job description is to let people know that they are loved and important.Music means the world to me, without music there's no Cameron.My journey in life and the experiences, I was born in Lotus River so lots to tell via my musicDo good and be good.What you make of it - and that applies to life itself.Retirement happens when I am longer alive, until then we continue to keep pushing.Drugs, alcohol and gossiping.The legendary bra Sipho Hotstix MabuseI like nature, that is where I draw all my inspiration from.To travel and make people feel great when they watch us work and perform.I must play Cheleshe by the late Hugh Masekela.Whilst I was doing my dance moves my trousers broke badly - crown jewels and all - but hey, the show had to go on.The late bra Hugh Masekela, Bra Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Jimmy Dludlu.The legendary George Benson.My mom, she's been through everything yet she stands tall and that I admire.Being called Daddy.Definitely Stoney!!Guitar summit with George Benson and Carlos Santana.My sound and dress sense definitely.Cammy or Cams.Medical doctor.Loving, caring, honest, humble and respectful.Jimmy Dludlu live at Emperors PalaceFast and Furious.Authentic Fathering by Jose Van Rensburg.Look What The Lord Has Done by Nathaniel Bassey.My family, family first always.AbsolutelyTo host the biggest guitar summits, let’s start at Madison Square GardensWorking with the late bra Hugh Masekela.Not enough work for our creatives.Losing my family.A choiceTalk a lotAlways be thankful for what you have.Being back in Cape Town and giving back. I toured all over the world with bra Hugh and relocated to Johannesburg.Yes, I have the CW Music Foundation where I teach kids for free who come from the Cape Flats.To have my own building, recording, rehearsal studio and music school.