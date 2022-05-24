MusicExchange: Guitar legend Cameron Ward releases new album

Cape Town's only legendary legacy festival, Jazzathon, celebrates 25 years this June with an all-new celebratory experience. Affectionately known as 'The People's Festival', Cape Town's Jazzathon is back with an exceptional weekend line-up of festivities on 17, 18, and 19 June 2022 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.
Image supplied: Cameron Ward
Fans can expect to be spoilt for choice with three days of local jazz, including acts like the Jazzathon All-Stars, featuring Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd.
I caught up with Cameron Ward who was the guitarist in the late great Hugh Masekela’s band for over a decade and is now the music director for Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s band. Only last week, he released his latest album called Gospel Meets Jazz.
Ward is arguably one of the most versatile guitarists of his generation. He has a beautiful tone, great improvisational ideas, superb speed and knows how to make you dance to the African beat that’s equal to none.
What is your job description?
My job description is to let people know that they are loved and important.
What does music mean to you?
Music means the world to me, without music there's no Cameron.
My music is about…
My journey in life and the experiences, I was born in Lotus River so lots to tell via my music
What is your motto?
Do good and be good.
Fame is about…
What you make of it - and that applies to life itself.
Retirement will happen when…
Retirement happens when I am longer alive, until then we continue to keep pushing.
I don't do…
Drugs, alcohol and gossiping.
I would love to co-write with…
The legendary bra Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Where do you go for inspiration to create?
I like nature, that is where I draw all my inspiration from.
What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?
To travel and make people feel great when they watch us work and perform.
The song you must do during every show?
I must play Cheleshe by the late Hugh Masekela.
Any funny moments on stage?
Whilst I was doing my dance moves my trousers broke badly - crown jewels and all - but hey, the show had to go on.
My heroes are…
The late bra Hugh Masekela, Bra Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Jimmy Dludlu.
My style icon is…
The legendary George Benson.
Which living person do you admire most and why?
My mom, she's been through everything yet she stands tall and that I admire.
What is your most treasured possession?
Being called Daddy.
It's your round; what are you drinking?
Definitely Stoney!!
Dream gig to do?
Guitar summit with George Benson and Carlos Santana.