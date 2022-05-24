Industries

Africa


#MusicExchange: Guitar legend Cameron Ward releases new album

24 May 2022
Martin Myers
Cape Town's only legendary legacy festival, Jazzathon, celebrates 25 years this June with an all-new celebratory experience. Affectionately known as 'The People's Festival', Cape Town's Jazzathon is back with an exceptional weekend line-up of festivities on 17, 18, and 19 June 2022 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.
Image supplied: Cameron Ward
Image supplied: Cameron Ward

Fans can expect to be spoilt for choice with three days of local jazz, including acts like the Jazzathon All-Stars, featuring Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd.

I caught up with Cameron Ward who was the guitarist in the late great Hugh Masekela’s band for over a decade and is now the music director for Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s band. Only last week, he released his latest album called Gospel Meets Jazz.

Ward is arguably one of the most versatile guitarists of his generation. He has a beautiful tone, great improvisational ideas, superb speed and knows how to make you dance to the African beat that’s equal to none.

Bizcommunity What is your job description?


My job description is to let people know that they are loved and important.

Bizcommunity What does music mean to you?


Music means the world to me, without music there's no Cameron.

Bizcommunity My music is about…


My journey in life and the experiences, I was born in Lotus River so lots to tell via my music

Bizcommunity What is your motto?


Do good and be good.

Bizcommunity Fame is about…


What you make of it - and that applies to life itself.

Bizcommunity Retirement will happen when…


Retirement happens when I am longer alive, until then we continue to keep pushing.

Bizcommunity I don't do…


Drugs, alcohol and gossiping.

Bizcommunity I would love to co-write with…


The legendary bra Sipho Hotstix Mabuse

Bizcommunity Where do you go for inspiration to create?


I like nature, that is where I draw all my inspiration from.

Bizcommunity What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?


To travel and make people feel great when they watch us work and perform.



Bizcommunity The song you must do during every show?


I must play Cheleshe by the late Hugh Masekela.

Bizcommunity Any funny moments on stage?


Whilst I was doing my dance moves my trousers broke badly - crown jewels and all - but hey, the show had to go on.

Bizcommunity My heroes are…


The late bra Hugh Masekela, Bra Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Jimmy Dludlu.

Bizcommunity My style icon is…


The legendary George Benson.

Bizcommunity Which living person do you admire most and why?


My mom, she's been through everything yet she stands tall and that I admire.

Bizcommunity What is your most treasured possession?


Being called Daddy.

Bizcommunity It's your round; what are you drinking?


Definitely Stoney!!

Bizcommunity Dream gig to do?


Guitar summit with George Benson and Carlos Santana.

Bizcommunity What makes you stand out?


My sound and dress sense definitely.

Bizcommunity Any nicknames?


Cammy or Cams.

Bizcommunity If you were not a musician, what would you do?


Medical doctor.

Bizcommunity Pick five words to describe yourself?


Loving, caring, honest, humble and respectful.

Image supplied: Urban van Halen
#MusicExchange: Music as healing with Urban van Halen

By 3 May 2022


Bizcommunity What are you streaming?


Jimmy Dludlu live at Emperors Palace

Bizcommunity Greatest movie ever made?


Fast and Furious.

Bizcommunity What book are you reading?


Authentic Fathering by Jose Van Rensburg.

Bizcommunity What song changed your life?


Look What The Lord Has Done by Nathaniel Bassey.

Bizcommunity Who do you love?


My family, family first always.

Bizcommunity What is your favourite word?


Absolutely

Bizcommunity Top of your bucket list?


To host the biggest guitar summits, let’s start at Madison Square Gardens

Bizcommunity Your greatest achievement?


Working with the late bra Hugh Masekela.

Bizcommunity What do you complain about most often?


Not enough work for our creatives.

Bizcommunity What is your biggest fear?


Losing my family.

Bizcommunity Happiness is…


A choice

Image supplied: John Hassan will perform at the Delheim mini-Jazz Festival on 3 July
Delheim's mini-Jazz Fest returns!

13 May 2022


Bizcommunity On stage, I tend to…


Talk a lot

Bizcommunity The best life lesson you have learned?


Always be thankful for what you have.

Bizcommunity What has been your favourite journey so far?


Being back in Cape Town and giving back. I toured all over the world with bra Hugh and relocated to Johannesburg.

Bizcommunity Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?


Yes, I have the CW Music Foundation where I teach kids for free who come from the Cape Flats.

Bizcommunity Wishes and dreams?


To have my own building, recording, rehearsal studio and music school.

Social media


Facebook
Instagram
NextOptions
Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Read more: jazz, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Martin Myers, Hugh Masekela, Jimmy Dludlu, George Benson, Carlos Santana, South African musicians, #MusicExchange, Cameron Ward

