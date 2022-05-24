Industries

    G-Star Raw is searching for talented tailors in South Africa

    24 May 2022
    Denim fashion brand G-Star Raw has expanded its Certified Tailors programme to South Africa.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Last year, the brand successfully piloted its Certified Tailors programme across the Netherlands. The tailors provide free G-Star jeans repairs to their customers, subsidised by the company. Following an impressive start, G-Star Raw has opted to launch the programme in South Africa this summer.

    Training in Amsterdam


    Currently, G-Star Raw is recruiting tailors in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town in South Africa.

    The selected tailors will have the opportunity to take part in G-Star denim training at the Global HQ in Amsterdam. Here, they will be taught all about the fabric, turning them into G-Star denim experts and giving them a real insight into the product, ready to provide free jeans repairs to customers.

    The initiative in South Africa hopes to empower local entrepreneurs whilst expanding the lifecycle of denim to help reduce the ever-growing fashion footprint.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The Certified Tailors programme will officially launch in South Africa in July 2022. Entries close on 9 June 2022, and selected tailors will be contacted on 13 June 2022.

    To find out more about the programme and how to apply, please visit: https://www.g-star.com/en_za/certified-tailors/become-a-tailor
