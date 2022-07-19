Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Ask AfrikaBusiness and Arts South AfricaFlow CommunicationsMediaHeads 360DistellHaveYouHeardiContact BPOPrimedia BroadcastingSpark MediaBabyYumYum.co.zaDentsuMegaVision MediaThe Media KrateTopco MediaEntravision 365 DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sponsorship Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Strategist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Call for Basa PESP3 Review Panel nominations

    19 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) invites nominations for the Basa PESP3 Review Panel.
    Call for Basa PESP3 Review Panel nominations

    An initiative of the Presidency and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), PESP3 is aimed at creating opportunities in the creative and cultural sectors with a focus on shared value. PESP has demonstrated the government’s capacity to take public employment and other forms of publicly-funded support to a new scale, with the achievement of over 550,000 jobs and livelihood opportunities, and still more in implementation.

    Basa’s role in the implementation of PESP3 is focused on ensuring that the jobs created provide meaningful work experience for participants, which will assist them on their journey into the wider labour market, making participants ‘work ready’ as the economic recovery creates more sustainable jobs. To this end, Basa invites nominations for the independent review panel that will consider applications for recommendation as follows:

    • Three (3) business captains of industry with extensive knowledge of the creative sector
    • Three (3) leading arts practitioners with significant standing in the creative sector

    Nominations must include a detailed CV and a one-page letter of motivation detailing why the nominee is a suitable candidate for the Basa PESP3 Review Panel. Successful candidates will continue to be appointed until 31 March 2023 and must be available to meet remotely on a monthly basis for up to four hours. When submitting nominations, Basa requests that strong consideration be given to diversity, underrepresented groups and geographic diversity.

    Completed nominations may be emailed to az.oc.asab@3psepasab and the deadline for submission is 09h00 Monday 25 July 2022.

    For more information about Basa PESP3 please visit https://bit.ly/3uRMyDw.

    NextOptions
    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
    Read more: BASA, Business and Arts South Africa



    Related

    So Creative Summit kickstarts an evolution
    Business and Arts South AfricaSo Creative Summit kickstarts an evolution23 Jun 2022
    Basa Awards entries deadline extended
    Business and Arts South AfricaBasa Awards entries deadline extended9 Jun 2022
    #Basa25 Awards entries open
    Business and Arts South Africa#Basa25 Awards entries open11 May 2022
    Basa Supporting Grants webinar
    Business and Arts South AfricaBasa Supporting Grants webinar11 Apr 2022
    #BudgetSpeech2022: Excise increase draws lukewarm response from alcohol industry
    #BudgetSpeech2022: Excise increase draws lukewarm response from alcohol industry24 Feb 2022
    Excessive sin tax hikes will hinder economic growth - alcohol industry
    Excessive sin tax hikes will hinder economic growth - alcohol industry16 Feb 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz