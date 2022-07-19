Call for Basa PESP3 Review Panel nominations

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) invites nominations for the Basa PESP3 Review Panel.

An initiative of the Presidency and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), PESP3 is aimed at creating opportunities in the creative and cultural sectors with a focus on shared value. PESP has demonstrated the government’s capacity to take public employment and other forms of publicly-funded support to a new scale, with the achievement of over 550,000 jobs and livelihood opportunities, and still more in implementation.

Basa’s role in the implementation of PESP3 is focused on ensuring that the jobs created provide meaningful work experience for participants, which will assist them on their journey into the wider labour market, making participants ‘work ready’ as the economic recovery creates more sustainable jobs. To this end, Basa invites nominations for the independent review panel that will consider applications for recommendation as follows:

Three (3) business captains of industry with extensive knowledge of the creative sector

Three (3) leading arts practitioners with significant standing in the creative sector

Nominations must include a detailed CV and a one-page letter of motivation detailing why the nominee is a suitable candidate for the Basa PESP3 Review Panel. Successful candidates will continue to be appointed until 31 March 2023 and must be available to meet remotely on a monthly basis for up to four hours. When submitting nominations, Basa requests that strong consideration be given to diversity, underrepresented groups and geographic diversity.

Completed nominations may be emailed to az.oc.asab@3psepasab and the deadline for submission is 09h00 Monday 25 July 2022.

For more information about Basa PESP3 please visit https://bit.ly/3uRMyDw.



