Lifeguards are the heroes we need

If movies are anything to go by; being a lifeguard is the quintessential summer job. If what most people saw on Baywatch was true, lifeguards are permanently perched on a stand towering over a beach, or seated at the lifeguard office welcoming the public to a local swimming pool. It seems the appeal of being a lifeguard is to work at the beach with the sun's warmth on their back, and the glamour of saving someone in full view of an adoring public. Although this image of lifesaving probably does wonders for organisations in search of recruits, it often obscures the reality of being a lifeguard.