Clarion Events rebrands to Vuka Group

The African arm of international events organisation, Clarion Events, is delighted to announce a full rebrand representing their shift to a more future aligned approach to their market offering. The organisation, now branded as Vuka Group, which means awaken and rise, will be focusing their strategic direction and decision making to include a more African-centric vision of bringing people and organisations together to connect with information and each other, across curated digital and in-person environments.