Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelLGBizcommunity.comJNPRThirst Bar ServicesMiWayThe Publicity WorkshopBusiness and Arts South AfricaOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Celebrate your Mzanzi-ness with City Lodge Hotels!

22 Sep 2022
Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
On Saturday, 24 September, as a nation we recognise and celebrate our cultural wealth, each doing what connects us most to our families, communities and each other. If you've missed the opportunity to take a weekend away this month, City Lodge Hotel Group is offering great rates and food and beverage promotions. Why not take a payday getaway at one of our hotels to sleep in, relax in our restaurants, sit by the pool, and take a well-deserved break.
Celebrate your Mzanzi-ness with City Lodge Hotels!
Celebrate your Mzanzi-ness with City Lodge Hotels!
click to enlarge

Get up to 30% off the best available rate on accommodation this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at our Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, with rates starting from just R749 per room for two people sharing. Add on our delicious buffet breakfast for R175 per person.

On Heritage Day, 24 September 2022, our famous breakfast buffet will include extra dishes to choose from. For lunch and dinner, tuck into our Shisa Nyama platter washed down with an icy 330ml Heineken Beer for just R180 (select hotels serve Heineken 0.0). If you haven’t tried our sizzling Shisa Nyama you’re in for a treat: spicy chicken, sticky barbeque ribs and traditional beef boerewors, grilled to perfection and served with stiff, buttery pap, relish and sweet corn on the cob. When you order Shisa Nyama on Heritage Day, you will receive a complimentary traditional malva pudding with ice cream and custard. Now that’s worth celebrating!

Celebrate your Mzanzi-ness with City Lodge Hotels!

Book your Heritage Day weekend getaway now by selecting the “WKND Special” rate when booking on www.clhg.com and treat family and friends to a fun, affordable and memorable stay. T&Cs apply.

NextOptions
City Lodge Hotel
The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands

Related

Book a Womandla! weekend special with City Lodge Hotel Group
City Lodge HotelBook a Womandla! weekend special with City Lodge Hotel Group1 Aug 2022
No masks mean more Mice!
City Lodge HotelNo masks mean more Mice!27 Jun 2022
Be a mentee or a mentor - and boost hospitality growth
Be a mentee or a mentor - and boost hospitality growth15 Jun 2022
Make Dad Man of the Weekend this Father's Day!
City Lodge HotelMake Dad Man of the Weekend this Father's Day!6 Jun 2022
Have you set your alarm for Woza Friday?
City Lodge HotelHave you set your alarm for Woza Friday?27 May 2022
Let's do Mother's Day right this year!
City Lodge HotelLet's do Mother's Day right this year!28 Apr 2022
Easter gifts for Emthonjeni Community Centre
City Lodge HotelEaster gifts for Emthonjeni Community Centre26 Apr 2022
Easter means savings at all CLHG hotels!
City Lodge HotelEaster means savings at all CLHG hotels!31 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz