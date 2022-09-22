Celebrate your Mzanzi-ness with City Lodge Hotels!

On Saturday, 24 September, as a nation we recognise and celebrate our cultural wealth, each doing what connects us most to our families, communities and each other. If you've missed the opportunity to take a weekend away this month, City Lodge Hotel Group is offering great rates and food and beverage promotions. Why not take a payday getaway at one of our hotels to sleep in, relax in our restaurants, sit by the pool, and take a well-deserved break.

Get up to 30% off the best available rate on accommodation this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at our Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, with rates starting from just R749 per room for two people sharing. Add on our delicious buffet breakfast for R175 per person.

On Heritage Day, 24 September 2022, our famous breakfast buffet will include extra dishes to choose from. For lunch and dinner, tuck into our Shisa Nyama platter washed down with an icy 330ml Heineken Beer for just R180 (select hotels serve Heineken 0.0). If you haven’t tried our sizzling Shisa Nyama you’re in for a treat: spicy chicken, sticky barbeque ribs and traditional beef boerewors, grilled to perfection and served with stiff, buttery pap, relish and sweet corn on the cob. When you order Shisa Nyama on Heritage Day, you will receive a complimentary traditional malva pudding with ice cream and custard. Now that’s worth celebrating!

Book your Heritage Day weekend getaway now by selecting the “WKND Special” rate when booking on www.clhg.com and treat family and friends to a fun, affordable and memorable stay. T&Cs apply.



