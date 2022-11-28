Speed and sound meet at this year's Motorsport Festival

The Southern African Endurance Series (SAES) is hosting a Motorsport Festival in Cape Town.

For many years, Motorsport attracted its own unique audience, those of the petrol head persuasion. And now, the festival will be fusing speed and music ensuring that everyone is catered for!

The festival aims to make motorsport accessible to all as it was once an exclusive participation sport once reserved for the elite.

The only way SAES believes it can break this mould is to make it an inclusive sport. A sport that best represents the economic and social landscape of South Africa as a whole and what better way to do this than with music, fun and high-octane energy filling the atmosphere?

SAES has put together many music acts that cut across all genres, genders, and age groups in the music landscape. Just like the endurance event, the stage will remain active with music for the duration of the endurance race. The line-up includes artists Zonke, Watershed, Oskido, Goodluck, Mdu Masilela and Shekinah, with a string of well-known DJs to also perform.

The unique blend of speed and sound is the growth point for this vision. A vision that attracts a new audience. A new spectator and a new follower base. This aims to build the foundation to create new heroes and villains. Something that each sport needs to build a new audience.

Wayne Riddell, CEO at SAES, says, “This approach with grassroots development and support in the sport is the only sustainable model that will see the sport transform into an all-inclusive series. Endurance motor racing has proven a popular subject for depiction in video games, and on film – and it is only fitting that more is done at a grassroots level to further expose more people to the sport.”

Cape Town is the perfect venue to kick off a summer festival that has the cauldron of culture that brings the fast pace of racing cars and party-going music together in one epic celebration. It is the grand finale of the 2022 series championship with the blue ribbon nine-hour that will see over 30 race cars take to the circuit in an attempt to gain endurance honours.

The festival will take place on 9 and 10 December. Both music and motorsport enthusiasts can go online to purchase tickets for the festival here.