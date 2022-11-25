Industries

    All about Musiekindaba 2022

    25 Nov 2022
    Musiekindaba is bringing artists and roleplayers together with an aim to work on the future of the industry, build relationships, share knowledge and celebrate the wonderful world of South African music.
    Image by Andre Badenhorst: Jack Parow will be performing at the series of concerts at Musiekindaba
    Image by Andre Badenhorst: Jack Parow will be performing at the series of concerts at Musiekindaba

    “The concept originated two years ago after talks with roleplayers in the industry,” says Musiekindaba director Karen Meiring.

    “The pandemic followed shortly after and dealt the industry another blow. If ever there was a time to talk and get everybody in the industry together, it is now. There will be discussions on what the future has in store, what the new trends are and other important topics related to the music industry. Music is part of our lives and we are looking forward to forming strategies and working together on a bright future for the music industry in South Africa,” says Meiring.

    What to expect

    One of the highlights at Musiekindaba is EasyEquities Encore!, a series of informal interviews with Anton Goosen, Coenie de Villiers, Amanda Strydom, Kurt Darren, Mango Groove, Valiant Swart, Juanita du Plessis, and Johan Stemmet.

    Presto-Presto is where dynamic interactive discussions are going to take place. Artists, record companies, radio stations, agencies, the media and several media platforms will all be part of these discussions. Pierre Greeff, Danie de Toit, Francois van Coke, Wynand Muburgh and Loki Rothman will be there to talk about the management of independent artists.

    Source:
    #Mex22: The economics, politics and biology of the music industry

    By 9 Nov 2022

    Bok Radio, Grootfm, and Paarlfm will be part of a panel discussion about Afrikaans music on the radio. Further topics of conversation include the state of Afrikaans music, music rights, the latest trends in the marketing of artists and their music, financial stability, musical theatre and much more.

    Part of the exciting programme is Forte where experts in different fields in the music industry will share their knowledge. Among others, look out for David Kramer who will be talking about the potential of original musicals and Johan Fourie, author of Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom, who will be discussing music on the road to economic freedom.

    G-Sleutel is a series of workshops where specialists in their fields will share their knowledge. These include successful artists the likes of Luna and Danie du Toit (Spoefwolf), organisations like Samro and Spotify who are going to share their secrets, Heidi Edeling will give advice on the how and what of a successful career and Magriet Groenewald will tell you what you need to know about social media.

    The event will take place from 30 November to 3 December. Go here for the full programme and to register for Forte, Presto Presto, Easy Equities Encore and G-Sleutel sessions of your choice.

    Image supplied: Gospel and jazz artist Nokukhanya Dlamini
    Nokukhanya Dlamini takes centre stage in December

    17 Nov 2022

    The registration fee is R400 and a special fee of R200 for artists. You can then collect your electronic festival card at the Behrens Foyer at the Conservatorium on the corner of Victoria and Neethlingstreet in Stellenbosch upon arrival at the Musiekindaba week.

    Musiekindaba is also presenting a series of concerts with some of the biggest names in Afrikaans and South African music that promises to make the Indaba even more spectacular.

    The music menu

    Musiekindaba offers ten concerts at the Oude Libertas Amphitheatre, the Fismer, the Endler and the Adam Small Theatre.

    A group of well-known artists from across South Africa will be coming together for these concerts that will celebrate our diversity, culture and immense talent. Renowned musicians and producers Schalk Joubert and Melissa van der Spuy curated this unique and exciting series of performances.

    Amanda Strydom, Anton Goosen, Coenie de Villiers, Dizu Plaatjies, Jack Parow, Early B, Arno Carstens, Neil Sandilands, Sima Mashazi, Emo Adams and Rocco de Villiers are among the big names that will be in various exciting productions.

    Image by Brett Rubin: Hugh Masekela
    The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival is back!

    18 Nov 2022

    “The whole focus of Musiekspyskaart, the concert component of the programme, is to show how different genres can work together,” says Meiring. “We live in an incredibly creative country and music has shown time and time again how it can break down barriers, encourage collaboration and bring about a uniquely South African sound.”

    Entry for these concerts must be booked here as they are not included in the registration fee.

