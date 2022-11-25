SA Style Awards winners announced!

The South African Style Awards celebrates individuals who have, in their respective career fields, disrupted the creative process of business.
13 winners were announced at an intimate dinner hosted at the Zebra Square Gallery, dealers in classic cars, future classics and supercars located in Hyde Park Corner Shopping Centre, the quintessential ‘destination centre’ for discerning shoppers, housing luxury brands and fine dining establishments.
The winners include:
The winners and guests toasted with Valdo by Vinitalia and received luxurious gifts from Panier des Sens, a brand of French origin that embraces eco-friendly values and is passionate about sustainability.
The dinner was a prelude to the much anticipated and highly acclaimed SA Style Awards ceremony to be held on 12 February with a nod to the international awards season.
“Plascon South Africa is proud to be part of the SA Style Awards 2022/3. Style is inspired by a palette and variation of hues, making this a perfect collaboration between these two iconic brands SA Style Awards x Plascon. This year’s winners each unique in their choice of tones, colour their world with creativity and individuality, acknowledged by the SA Style Awards,” said Suvasin Moodley, Plascon South Africa's head of decorative marketing