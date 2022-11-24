Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PROptimize AgencyTFG (The Foschini Group)East Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


When football and rugby collide

24 Nov 2022
Looking to challenge the globally acclaimed coach, Adidas paired Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp with an entirely different trial - South African national rugby captain, Siya Kolisi.
Image supplied: Jürgen Klopp and Siya Kolisi
Image supplied: Jürgen Klopp and Siya Kolisi

The collaboration saw Kolisi exchanging his hands for his feet as he received pointers from Klopp on how to bend it like a pro footballer.

The meet-up took place in Liverpool in September, and the excitement for those involved was palpable.
All were curious to see what would happen when the skill and finesse of football met with the strength and power of rugby.

What type of magic would result when German precision was combined with South African flair? Would one of the finest football coaches of all time be able to unlock the South African national rugby captain’s football skills? Would Kolisi be able to master a penalty kick, a corner and a free kick? What resulted was powerful sporting entertainment.

The Klopp x Kolisi friendship

After a chance meeting with Klopp one evening in Cape Town, Kolisi now considers him a close friend, saying, “It’s always fun to be in Jurgen’s presence. He has a way of making you feel so good about yourself. What people might not know is that he has a great sense of humour and he’s very family orientated.”

As a Liverpool fan, Kolisi admires Klopp’s ability to bring out the best in his players. “He focuses on building people up and has the ability to bring a diverse group of players together, which is something I really admire. In many ways, he reminds me of Rassie [Erasmus].”

“Jurgen is big on positive reinforcement. He loves a hug. And I love a hug too, so it’s high fives and positive vibes whenever I’m around him,” Kolisi said.

When it came to the shoot, Kolisi said he was “very aware of training with Klopp”. “I kept thinking: ‘I can’t mess this up.’ But then again, I taught him how to pass the rugby ball.”

As much as there are differences between footballers and rugby players, Kolisi shares an important similarity: “We may be different on the field in terms of skills and physicality, but off the field, we all feel the same sense of responsibility to give people hope, to let them know that they can achieve anything they dream of.”

It was a great afternoon with sporting icons, but the question remains: Was Klopp able to improve Kolisi’s football skills? “I’d say yes, but he’d probably disagree, ” Kolisi said.

NextOptions
Read more: rugby, football, Adidas, Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi, sport news

Related

Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 20223 days ago
Source:
World Cup 2022: Qatar is accused of 'sportswashing' but do the fans really care?3 days ago
Adidas hosts a family reunion with top football stars. Source: Supplied.
Adidas hosts a family reunion with new campaign15 Nov 2022
Image source: Adedire Abiodun from
Nike benches partnership with Kyrie Irving14 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Lenovo has entered a partnership with The Sharks
Lenovo announces partnership with The Sharks14 Nov 2022
Image supplied: The annual Feather Award winners were announced at a grand event on 10 November.
Feather Award winners announced!11 Nov 2022
Source:
Ye and Adidas break up: Why brand marriages sometimes go bad10 Nov 2022
Source: Puma
Puma boss Bjørn Gulden named new Adidas CEO9 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz