Celebrate the 'Spirit' of Summer with Patrón

Launching the first-ever SA Patrón Paloma Week

Summer is that one season that reminds us to come alive – no matter where in the world we are. It’s a season that unleashes our richness, colour, and vibrancy, allowing us to bask freely in the rays of festive happiness. A season to unwind and refresh. Much like the taste of one of Mexico’s favourite summer cocktails, the Paloma.

The Paloma is a zesty, fruity, citrus-infused tequila cocktail known for its vibrant and refreshing taste. This Mexican grandmaster summer drink will be celebrated and honoured in South Africa for the first time at the inaugural Patrón Paloma Week. The celebratory week, which runs from the 18-25 November 2022, will see a selection of bars across South Africa create their unique twist of this tequila infused summer cocktail. “Tequila is associated with celebratory moments. We want to stir the love for this drink by educating the South African market about this Mexican spirit’s cocktail gem. And, how it can be a beautiful fixture of their summer festivities,” explains Cameron Hawkins, sub-Saharan Africa brand ambassador for Bacardi in South Africa.

Patrón is handcrafted to perfection, using the most natural harvesting process in the Highlands of Jalisco in Mexico, resulting in the finest unaged spirit in the world. The finest 100% Weber Blue Agaves are used with each bottle carefully distilled and aged to create the perfect brew that helps craft the perfect summer cooler – the Patrón Paloma cocktail. Other ingredients that make up this cocktail include premium grapefruit soda, a pinch of salt and a slice of grapefruit to garnish – all creating a refreshing sweet and sour signature taste.

Here is a Patrón Paloma recipe to shake up your taste buds as we prepare to experience the many versions of Paloma this Patrón Paloma week:

Ingredients

50ml Patron Silver

5ml Syrup/Sugar

90ml Sparkling Pink Grapefruit Tonic

Method

Add ice to glass

Add Patron Silver and Agave Syrup

Top off with Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit Tonic and the Fresh Lime Juice

Stir

Garnish with a grapefruit slice

Bars to visit during the Patrón Paloma Week:

Johannesburg: Green House and Sin N Tax



Cape Town: Cause Effect, The Drinkery, Hacienda, Caprice and Fat Cactus



Durban: Lucky Shaker, Mexicola and Alchemy



Here’s to the first of many. Salud!

