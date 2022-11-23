Angella Summer Namubiru voted African Social Star at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Human rights advocate Angella Summer Namubiru has been voted by the African public as African Social Star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

Angella Namubiru. Source: Instagram.

Digital creator Sphokuhle and actress, musician and entrepreneur, Liquorose, placed second and third respectively. Between 26 October and 9 November 2022, E! asked fans worldwide to vote in 40 categories across TV, music, movies and pop culture. Now in its fourth year, African Social Star is the People's Choice Awards category dedicated to Africa’s biggest social media stars and influencers.

Other nominees in the category were Ama Qamata, Dr. Shauwn Mkhize, Khanyi Mbau, Swanky Jerry and Juddy da Conceição.

On receiving her award, Angella Summer Namubiru said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to win the African Social Star at the People’s Choice Award. Thank you to NBC and E!. As the first woman from Uganda to win this award, I am truly humbled and send my thanks to all those that believed in and supported me. This is a significant acknowledgement of my efforts. I dedicate this to all girls around the world, especially those that come from disadvantaged backgrounds – believe in your dream. It doesn’t matter what you look like or the current circumstances, don’t stop dreaming.”

Ugandan-born Namubiru is a female social media content creator, model, actress, musician, and human rights advocate. She is the co-founder of Blacare, an organization that is both a physical and virtual village that works with children and women on social issues. Her vision is to use social media tools to change the perspective of how people view Africa and inspire one female at a time to accept and be proud of who they are.

Actor, comedian and 2022 People’s Choice Awards nominee Kenan Thompson will return to host the annual ceremony for the second consecutive year.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Tuesday, 6 December starting at 04:00am CAT, with Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards 2022 kicking off beforehand at 02:00am CAT on E! Africa (DStv Channel 124).

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards 2022 will be available to watch on Universal+ immediately after airing on E! Africa, exclusively via DStv.