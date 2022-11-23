Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EduvosDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingWavemakerTFG (The Foschini Group)Spark MediaSherbet Youth AgencyFundiConnectMachine_Brand AvatarAfricaScope/GeoscopeLevergyEuromonitor InternationalGrey AfricaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Content Team Leader Durban
  • Video Content Creator Cape Town
  • Senior Product Owner - Africa Data Hub Durban
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Planner Johannesburg
  • Media Buyer Johannesburg
  • Reporting and Analytics Johannesburg
  • Digital Campaign Manager Johannesburg
  • News Anchor - IsiZulu Johannesburg
  • News Anchor - IsiXhosa Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Angella Summer Namubiru voted African Social Star at 2022 People's Choice Awards

    23 Nov 2022
    Human rights advocate Angella Summer Namubiru has been voted by the African public as African Social Star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
    Angella Namubiru. Source: Instagram.
    Angella Namubiru. Source: Instagram.

    Digital creator Sphokuhle and actress, musician and entrepreneur, Liquorose, placed second and third respectively. Between 26 October and 9 November 2022, E! asked fans worldwide to vote in 40 categories across TV, music, movies and pop culture. Now in its fourth year, African Social Star is the People's Choice Awards category dedicated to Africa’s biggest social media stars and influencers.

    Other nominees in the category were Ama Qamata, Dr. Shauwn Mkhize, Khanyi Mbau, Swanky Jerry and Juddy da Conceição.

    On receiving her award, Angella Summer Namubiru said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to win the African Social Star at the People’s Choice Award. Thank you to NBC and E!. As the first woman from Uganda to win this award, I am truly humbled and send my thanks to all those that believed in and supported me. This is a significant acknowledgement of my efforts. I dedicate this to all girls around the world, especially those that come from disadvantaged backgrounds – believe in your dream. It doesn’t matter what you look like or the current circumstances, don’t stop dreaming.”

    The nominees are from across Africa. Source: Supplied.
    African Social Star nominees announced for 2022 People's Choice Awards

    27 Oct 2022

    Ugandan-born Namubiru is a female social media content creator, model, actress, musician, and human rights advocate. She is the co-founder of Blacare, an organization that is both a physical and virtual village that works with children and women on social issues. Her vision is to use social media tools to change the perspective of how people view Africa and inspire one female at a time to accept and be proud of who they are.

    Actor, comedian and 2022 People’s Choice Awards nominee Kenan Thompson will return to host the annual ceremony for the second consecutive year.

    The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Tuesday, 6 December starting at 04:00am CAT, with Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards 2022 kicking off beforehand at 02:00am CAT on E! Africa (DStv Channel 124).

    The 2022 People’s Choice Awards 2022 will be available to watch on Universal+ immediately after airing on E! Africa, exclusively via DStv.

     
    NextOptions
    Read more: social media, influencer, E!

    Related

    #SnackOnThis: Marijuana delivery, tobacco bans, and human rights abuse
    #SnackOnThis: Marijuana delivery, tobacco bans, and human rights abuse16 Nov 2022
    Source:
    What is Mastodon, the 'Twitter alternative' people are flocking to? Here's everything you need to know8 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Why Meta's share price collapse is good news for the future of social media7 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Shorty Awards announce finalists and new partnership4 Nov 2022
    Gail Schimmel. Source: Supplied.
    ARB: The South African consumer is worried about money, vehicle ads1 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top executives28 Oct 2022
    The nominees are from across Africa. Source: Supplied.
    African Social Star nominees announced for 2022 People's Choice Awards27 Oct 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Leading by example
    #OrchidsandOnions: Leading by example24 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz