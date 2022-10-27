African Social Star nominees announced for 2022 People's Choice Awards

The African Social Star category where E! recognises some of the most iconic and influential people on the continent as part of the People's Choice Awards is back.

The nominees are from across Africa. Source: Supplied.

The ceremony, taking place on Tuesday, 6 December 2022, will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The nominees in the African Social Star 2022 category are:

Ama Qamata, actress from South Africa:

“Thank you so much for this nomination. I am so honoured and humbled for the recognition. It means a lot to see Africa expand out into the world and to finally share a global platform where the rest of the world can witness the incredible raw talent we have here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Angella Summer Namubiru, content creator, model, actress, and human rights advocate from Uganda:

“Being recognised by The 2022 People’s Choice Awards is unbelievably real, wow! I am speechless! Such real recognition makes you believe that dreams do come true and is an inspiration to all young girls from all kinds of backgrounds! I am humbled.”

Dr. Shauwn Mkhize, businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality from South Africa:

“I’m extremely humbled to receive this nomination. It’s a wonderful feeling to be globally recognised for being your true self. This one is for every Black woman who dares to dream big, who breaks barriers and who refuses to let society dictate her worth.”

Juddy da Conceição, actress and digital influencer from Angola:

“I am really honoured to be nominated, I made it! I feel like a champion already. This nomination motivates me and gives me strength to keep rising and empowering African women.”

Khanyi Mbau, actress, musician and television presenter from South Africa:

“It is with great excitement and honour to have received this prestigious nomination, this is for the little Khanyi Mbau born in Soweto, the little girl who always dreamt big and believed all her dreams and desires were possible – to the world and beyond! This one is for every single person who has always stood by me and believed in my dreams.”

Liquorose, actress, musician and entrepreneur from Nigeria:

“This nomination is a great move for me in my career, it shows growth and I am greatly honoured. I am so grateful, and my hope is for this to be an inspiration to every young talent out there. Keep doing you! Thank you so much for this recognition.”

Sphokuhle, digital creator from South Africa:

“This nomination alone is the biggest achievement that I will forever cherish! Being recognised at my age is proof that being true to yourself and remaining grounded at all times wins, and I hope that young girls and women see this as motivation to keep going!”

Swanky Jerry, celebrity fashion stylist from Nigeria:

“I’m humbled and I consider myself very fortunate to be nominated for the People’s Choice Awards, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. My heart is extremely full of joy to be recognised for all of the work I have put into my career, craft and talent for over a decade. My dream has always been to inspire people and it’s happening. Thank you so much.”