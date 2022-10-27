South Africa on shortlist for One Screen Short Film Festival

The shortlisted entries from 17 countries and regions have been announced for the ninth One Screen Short Film Festival.

The One Screen Short Film Festival celebrates and awards global filmmakers from both commercial advertising and film industries.

Part of The One Club for Creativity, One Screen focuses on all forms and aspects of short films — narrative fiction, comedy, commercials, branded content, music videos, spec work, passion projects, animation, sound, movie poster design, title sequences and more — and has a mission to celebrate and award filmmakers from around the world working in both the film and ad industries, with no limitation and total artistic freedom, all on one screen.

Oppo Shenzhen leads with 11 shortlisted entries, including four with Sauvage Barcelona for “Picture Life Together”, three with Divide TV Ghent and Hamlet Brussels for “Just Sync”, and two each for “Awaken Colour” (with Sauvage) and “Unspoken Love” (with The Eye Advertising and Film Production Shanghai).

Byju’s Bengaluru with Dora Digs Mumbai is next with nine shortlisted entries, including five for “Education for All” and four for “Master Ji”.

Six shortlisted entries went to Bensimon Byrne with Narrative and OneMethod, all in Toronto. Four are for “Day After Day'' and two for “Uncomposed”, all on behalf of White Ribbon. SOS International, based in Keller, Texas, with Jyra Films and Story, Mexico City, has five, all for “The Rabbit Hole”.

Tied with four shortlisted entries each are Area 23 New York, Broken Heart Love Affair Toronto, Media.Monks Mexico City, Observatory Los Angeles, and VMLY&R Mexico City.

South Africa has three entries on the shortlist, for “The Battle for Nigeria” and “The Little March Girl”.

The complete list of 97 shortlisted entries from Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Georgia, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and the US can be viewed here.

Entries were judged by a jury of leading film directors, producers, agency creatives, and production company heads from around the world.

This year’s winners will be announced at the One Screen Short Film Festival ceremony on 1 December at the SVA Theater in New York. Tickets are now available here, priced at $20 for early bird tickets purchased before November 20 and $25 thereafter. The One Club member price is $15.

The One Screen Short Film Festival was launched in 2011 to further honour creative excellence in film.