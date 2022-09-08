White Star Instant Porridge's #SABiggestBreakfast shines even brighter this year!

Iconic annual event adds a kids' talent feature to the entertainment line-up.

L-R: Donald, Thabiso Makhubela, Vusi Nova. Photo: Thabo Nyembe

The seventh edition of the #SABiggestBreakfast experience, hosted annually by White Star Instant Porridge, invited South Africans to look forward to a brighter future by starting each day with a shining breakfast. The popular event, which is streamed live on White Star’s social media platforms, highlights the goodness of breakfast and sees families around the country taking part in a nationwide celebration of this important meal.

#SABiggestBreakfast 2022, took place on Saturday, 3 September 2022, and was hosted by TV personality, Thabiso Makhubela from S3’s breakfast show, Expresso. And, as it did for the first time last year, it featured a full-scale battle of the voices, with the "Asiphelelanga hitmaker" Vusi Nova, going head-to-head in a song-for-song battle with the “Over the moon” songster, Donald.

“Last year’s inaugural battle of the voices was a huge attraction,” says White Star marketing manager, Mokhele Makhothi. “It featured top talents, Amanda Black and Shekhinah, with Amanda coming out on top. A big drawcard of this highlight is that the public gets to vote for their favourite artist online and in real time, which means that the winner reflects the audience’s choice 100%. And, because everyone wins with White Star, each artist gets the opportunity to make a major donation of White Star maize meal to a charity of their choice. The winning artist gets to donate three tons and the runner-up gets to donate two tons.”

Even more big news is that the event expanded even further this year to include a Kids’ Talent Feature.

“Breakfast is such an important meal of the day for kids,” says Makhothi, “and the new slot will give youngsters an opportunity to showcase their own unique skills. One of the kids from the wildly popular Kids on Camera agency hit the stage to showcase their talent with celebrated Chef Gwej in a made-for-kids cooking demo.”

Vusi Nova, Donald. Photo: Thabo Nyembe

#SABiggestBreakfast, which features White Star’s tasty range of instant breakfast porridges, is known for its big vision. When it was first launched in 2017, not only did White Star host over 1,200 people to breakfast at venues in Soweto and Umlazi simultaneously, it also served breakfast to 26,000 school children, who are regular beneficiaries of the Pioneer Foods Feeding Scheme. Year-on-year, it gives new meaning to the ‘big’ in ‘Biggest Breakfast' and, since live streaming was introduced in 2020, it reaches an enthusiastic nationwide audience.

“Our breakfast spectacular gives us a chance to celebrate something together as a nation,” says Makhothi. “As importantly, it gives us an opportunity to get nourishing meals to kids in school and charities in need at a time when so many people are struggling to put food on the table.”

This isn’t forgetting the fun and, as always, the viewer participation competition will have loads of prizes up for grabs. Throughout the campaign, viewers have been invited to post a picture of themselves eating a hearty breakfast of White Star Instant Porridge on White Star’s social media platforms, using the hashtag #SABiggestBreakfast. More prizes are up for grabs during the main event. One lucky winner will walk away with the main prize of R50,000, which they can use for the education of their children, to create a brighter future for them. There will be three prizes of R10,000 each on offer.

“White Star Instant Porridge has been the clever choice for breakfast ever since it was launched,” says Makhothi. “And nothing – not even the pandemic – has stopped us from finding a creative way to host #SABiggestBreakfast for our fans or from getting the country’s favourite breakfast to the people who need it most.”



