    Get Lucky Summer is back for New Year's celebrations

    8 Sep 2022
    Get Lucky Summer has announced the return of the popular sunset concert series on the Garden Route.
    Image supplied: Get Lucky Summer 2019 - Beacon Island Lawns
    Image supplied: Get Lucky Summer 2019 - Beacon Island Lawns

    Included in the series for the first time ever, is an exciting three-day New Year’s Eve festival with a full beer garden, delicious offerings from the food truck market, a touch rugby tournament and an array of beach sports from volleyball to action frisbee - and of course incredible music from the likes of GoodLuck, Mango Groove, Spoegwolf, Will Linley, Veranda Panda and more (to be announced!).

    The three-day festival promises to be an incredible addition to the Plettenberg Bay event calendar, offering a safe family environment with a host of exciting activities.

    “We know how crazy the summer season can be, and how hard it is to come together with friends and family in an environment that is fun and exciting - so we’ve created a festival experience that combines the best beach activities, a relaxing beer garden, great food and awesome music, that is just walking distance from the beach” says event organiser, Ben Peters.

    Hosted at the Robberg Rugby Club, the festival kicks off on 30 December and will be open from 12pm through to 9:30pm. The touch rugby tournament will take place next to the concert area, with the VIP deck offering a raised viewing experience of both the sporting activities and the concert stage.

    Spoegwolf will perform a sunset show to bring to a close the first day of the festival. The food market will host some of South Africa’s finest food trucks and attendees will be able to relax all day long in the shaded Corona Beer Garden. Day two ushers in the New Year with a concert celebration that promises to ring in 2023 with a bang!

    Gates open at noon and the sports grounds will be opened up for beach volleyball and action frisbee. The party will end at 1am after performances from GoodLuck, Will Linley and Veranda Panda.

    Image supplied: Will Linley will be opening for One Republic in November
    Will Linley announced as supporting act for One Republic

    1 day ago

    Day three opens the beer garden and food court from noon with a relaxed afternoon of background music until Mango Groove plays the finale sunset concert.

    The Get Lucky Summer 2022 concert season will be returning to Cape Town, Hermanus and of course, The Beacon Island Hotel in Plettenberg Bay. Hosting an incredible line-up and a wonderful family-friendly environment, the Garden Route’s much-loved concert series is set for another epic season of live music events! This lineup will be announced soon, but promises to be as incredible as previous years.

    Tickets are available here.

    Read more: music, Garden Route, New year's eve, Will Linley

