Will Linley announced as supporting act for One Republic

Grammy-nominated band One Republic has announced that South African Will Linley will be the official supporting act for their South African tour later this year.

Changing things up a bit - while performing at his Daisy Jones show on 27 July this year, Linley sent out a TikTok post with his fans in on the action, calling on OneRepublic’s frontman, Ryan Tedder, to let him open for their SA tour. And the rest is history!

“I cannot believe this is actually happening. I’m honestly still pinching myself! I think it’ll only feel real when I actually step on that stage. I think it’s going to be such a fun opportunity and it is one I am extremely grateful for. I’m just so excited! It’s going to be epic!”, says Linley.

Cape Town-based singer-songwriter has had a brilliant breakthrough journey with his 2021 debut single, Miss Me (When You’re Gone), which has amassed more than 11.4 million global streams, over a million YouTube views, more than five million TikTok views, and has been used over 5,000 times on the platform. The rising star debuted his latest EP, Kill All My Feelings, garnering over 17 million global streams which are steadily catapulting his career as one of South Africa’s new breakout stars and growing his fanbase worldwide.

Having grown his musical prowess during the pandemic, Linley aims to share positivity and relay stories that are universally relatable. Currently, on tour in Europe as a support for fellow South African artist, Matthew Mole, he is carving out his mark on stages across the globe.

The 1st show in Pretoria on 18 November is sold out. Limited tickets are still available for the 15 November Cape Town and 19 November Pretoria shows.

