MusicExchange: Rising star Will Linley

The new track follows his 2021 debut with much praise and excitement. Written during a Zoom session with songwriter and producer John Samual Gerhart.
“The song is about meeting the right girl at the wrong time,” Linley said. “It’s a very personal song and means a lot to me as an artist. I love the up-tempo guitar riffs and it always makes me wanna vibe out!”
Linley’s 2021 debut single Miss me (when you’re gone) has garnered millions of global streams, over a million YouTube views and over five million TikTok views.
I caught up with Linley last week…
I guess I’d say I’m a musician!
Music holds a really special place in my heart. It was a huge part of my upbringing and so to be pursuing it seriously is incredibly exciting.
Life and different situations I find myself in.
This too shall pass.
I don’t know, if I’m being honest, I’ve never given it too much thought. For me fame isn’t the goal. My goal is to create music that people connect with and enjoy.
I don’t love what I do, but that won’t happen anytime soon because I LOVE WHAT I DO!
Shark cage diving, no ways.
Jon Bellion or Chelsea Cutler
My journal or watch a movie to draw some inspiration.
The live shows. I love connecting with my fans - they are the ones that are allowing me to live out a dream I had as a kid. Meeting them and building a connection with them is my favourite thing to do.
Miss me (when you’re gone)
Loadshedding hit during my set. So whilst the lights were off, we did a little impromptu acoustic set which was so awesome!
My mum and dad
This is a rather boring answer, but I honestly don’t have one, I don’t really know!
I really admire my two producers David and Bubele, seeing the way they navigate the music industry and seeing their intentions on trying to shine a light on South African musicians is just so incredible. I really admire their work ethic and passion for what they do.
My Spotify playlists. I love listening to music!
Plain and simple, a Stella Artois.
Sell out Kirstenbosch Gardens in Cape Town.
I am fun and energetic, and I don’t take life too seriously. I really try to just have as much fun as possible and I feel like that is pretty clear when people come and watch my live shows.
Willie or Goob
A teacher for sure!
Chaotic, engaging, extraverted, anxious and joyful
Little Freak by Harry Styles
Notting Hill
All You Need to Know About the Music Business by Donald S. Passman
I Love Anyone by Justin Bieber
My family and friends
“Steeze”
Selling out my first shows on my first South African Tour!
I haven’t thought about this before, very interesting! I think a lot of the time I wish I had a bigger range in my voice? I guess I complain about that. But I try not to complain about things in my life. I’m dealing with various things and I’ve got to adapt to them accordingly. It’s pointless to sit back and complain about aspects of my life, and myself, that I can’t change.
Spiders!
Doing what I love with people that I love.
Lose my voice quickly because I get too excited and shout too much.
It’s okay to make mistakes because that is where you tend to grow the most.
The journey of music. It has been so awesome to see how my life has changed over the past couple of months because of the songs I've created.
My friend runs a drive called Support a Saffa and I try to support her when I can
To never lose my love and naive nature when it comes to music. I wish that I never lose the sense of awe I have every single time I go on stage to perform.