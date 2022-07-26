MusicExchange: Rising star Will Linley

Hailing from Cape Town, 20-year-old songwriter and musician, this March, Will Linley released his highly-anticipated second single Wrong Time via BMG - who represent artists like 5 Seconds of Summer, Louis Tomlinson, Maxwell, Jason Mraz and Natalie Imbruglia.

Image supplied: Will Linley

The new track follows his 2021 debut with much praise and excitement. Written during a Zoom session with songwriter and producer John Samual Gerhart.

“The song is about meeting the right girl at the wrong time,” Linley said. “It’s a very personal song and means a lot to me as an artist. I love the up-tempo guitar riffs and it always makes me wanna vibe out!”

Linley’s 2021 debut single Miss me (when you’re gone) has garnered millions of global streams, over a million YouTube views and over five million TikTok views.

I caught up with Linley last week…

What is your job description?

I guess I’d say I’m a musician!

What does music mean to you?

Music holds a really special place in my heart. It was a huge part of my upbringing and so to be pursuing it seriously is incredibly exciting.

My music is about…

Life and different situations I find myself in.

What is your motto?

This too shall pass.

Fame is about…

I don’t know, if I’m being honest, I’ve never given it too much thought. For me fame isn’t the goal. My goal is to create music that people connect with and enjoy.

Retirement will happen when?

I don’t love what I do, but that won’t happen anytime soon because I LOVE WHAT I DO!

I don't do…

Shark cage diving, no ways.

I would love to co-write with…

Jon Bellion or Chelsea Cutler

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

My journal or watch a movie to draw some inspiration.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The live shows. I love connecting with my fans - they are the ones that are allowing me to live out a dream I had as a kid. Meeting them and building a connection with them is my favourite thing to do.

The song you must do during every show?

Miss me (when you’re gone)

Any funny moments on stage?

Loadshedding hit during my set. So whilst the lights were off, we did a little impromptu acoustic set which was so awesome!

My heroes are…

My mum and dad

My style icon is...

This is a rather boring answer, but I honestly don’t have one, I don’t really know!

Which living person do you admire most and why?

I really admire my two producers David and Bubele, seeing the way they navigate the music industry and seeing their intentions on trying to shine a light on South African musicians is just so incredible. I really admire their work ethic and passion for what they do.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Spotify playlists. I love listening to music!

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Plain and simple, a Stella Artois.

Dream gig to do?

Sell out Kirstenbosch Gardens in Cape Town.

What makes you stand out?

I am fun and energetic, and I don’t take life too seriously. I really try to just have as much fun as possible and I feel like that is pretty clear when people come and watch my live shows.

Any nicknames?

Willie or Goob

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A teacher for sure!

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Chaotic, engaging, extraverted, anxious and joyful

What are you streaming?

Little Freak by Harry Styles

Greatest movie ever made?

Notting Hill

What book are you reading?

All You Need to Know About the Music Business by Donald S. Passman

What song changed your life?

I Love Anyone by Justin Bieber

Who do you love?

My family and friends

What is your favourite word?

“Steeze”

Your greatest achievement?

Selling out my first shows on my first South African Tour!

What do you complain about most often?

I haven’t thought about this before, very interesting! I think a lot of the time I wish I had a bigger range in my voice? I guess I complain about that. But I try not to complain about things in my life. I’m dealing with various things and I’ve got to adapt to them accordingly. It’s pointless to sit back and complain about aspects of my life, and myself, that I can’t change.

What is your biggest fear?

Spiders!

Happiness is…

Doing what I love with people that I love.

On stage, I tend to…

Lose my voice quickly because I get too excited and shout too much.

The best life lesson you have learned?

It’s okay to make mistakes because that is where you tend to grow the most.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

The journey of music. It has been so awesome to see how my life has changed over the past couple of months because of the songs I've created.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

My friend runs a drive called Support a Saffa and I try to support her when I can

Wishes and dreams?

To never lose my love and naive nature when it comes to music. I wish that I never lose the sense of awe I have every single time I go on stage to perform.

Social media

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

TikTok