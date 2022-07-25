Riaad Moosa brings New Material to cinemas

In a unique comedy experience, Riaad Moosa is bringing his beloved character, Cassim Kaif, back to the big screen in a double feature of live stand-up comedy and a special 'Comedian's Cut' screening of New Material.

Image supplied: Riaad Moosa

As an award-winning comedian, actor, writer and presenter, Moosa is one of South Africa’s most popular and acclaimed comedians – and he happens to be a qualified medical doctor too.

“I’ve been cooped up doing virtual shows for two years and I’m thrilled to be able to perform to real people instead of emojis on my screen and to hear some real laughter instead of LOLs in the comment section. I’m excited to be back on the big stage and the big screen,” Moosa said.

New Material is the sequel to the smash hit, Material, a hilarious and heart-warming film about a dutiful young Muslim man who moonlights as a stand-up comedian. The film also stars Schalk Bezuidenhout, Joey Rasdien, Zakeeya Patel, Denise Newman and media personality, Shashi Naidoo.

Moosa brings his best comedic offerings to the stage with a snapshot into his life as a 40-something, father, husband, comedian and actor with personal stories of his family and life experiences and trying to make sense of it all. Moosa’s relatable brand of comedy makes him a fan-favourite for all ages, showcasing one of South Africa’s best homegrown talent.

The screening and comedy session will take place on 29 July at CineCentre Grandwest (CPT), 30 July at CineCentre Suncoast (DBN) and 31 July at CineCentre Killarney (JHB). Limited tickets (R200 per person including popcorn and drink) are available here.