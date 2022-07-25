Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AFDACyril Ramaphosa FoundationSACAPJNPREDGE EducationRegent Business SchoolUniversity of PretoriaNorth-West University (NWU)The Publicity WorkshopWits PlusEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Student Acquisition Advisor Cape Town
  • Systems Analyst and Full Stack Developer Interns Cape Town
  • Front of House/Admissions Coordinator Stellenbosch
  • Buildings and Maintenance Officer Durban
  • National Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • Project Manager Cape Town
  • Communications Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Afda students and alumni receive astonishing record-breaking 64 nominations at Safta's 2022

    25 Jul 2022
    Earle HolmesBy: Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
    Afda is proud to announce that Afda students and alumni have received an astonishing, record-breaking 64 nominations in 45 different categories at the 16th Annual Safta's.
    Afda students and alumni receive astonishing record-breaking 64 nominations at Safta's 2022

    The previous record from Afda was in 2017 when students and alumni received 46 nominations. This year's Saftas, with the theme of "Frame the Future", will be a two-day affair on 2 and 3 September. The main awards ceremony will be a simulcast on Saturday, 3 September, on Sabc3 and Mzansi Magic on DStv.

    AFDA alumni received nominations for their work on video streaming services MultiChoice's Showmax, Netflix South Africa, eMedia Investment's new eVOD streamer, MNet, Mzanzi Magic and the Sabc.

    In the feature film section Afda alumnus Ryan Kruger's multi award-winning horror film "Fried Barry", which was made on a shoestring budget, received six nominations including Best Directing and Best Feature Film. Afda alumni cinematographers picked up all three nominations in the Best Cinematography category for the films "I Am All Girls"- Trevor Calverley, "Love, Lies & Hybrids"- Sunel Haasbroek and "Glasshouse"- Justus De Jager. The film "Glasshouse" also had a string of Afda Gqerberha students that worked as assistants in the cinematography, production design and make-up and styling departments.

    The AFDA Cape Town honours Graduation film "Four Walls and a Roof", produced by Kristin Pienaar and directed by Keelan Nieuwstadt was nominated for Best Student Film. "We are so elated, and humbled by this nomination. Surreal! It is such an honour to be nominated for a Safta. All the hard work and time that has gone into this film, it comes as a great affirmation for all of us, a real privilege," says director Keelan Nieuwstadt.

    The multi award-winning documentary feature film "Ï am Here" directed by Afda alumnus Jordy Sank, picked up four nominations including Best Documentary Feature.

    AFDA alumnus Luntu Masiza's short film "Some Mothers' Sons" received a nomination for Best Short Film. "We're so honoured and humbled to be nominated for the Safta's in category of best short film among some incredible films. I'm proud of everyone involved in this project and the heart they brought into telling this South African story. Thank you to Mike van Graan for giving us the go ahead to adapt it into a short." says director Luntu Masiza.

    The Netflix SA drama series, "How to Ruin Christmas", produced and directed by Afda alumna Rethabile Ramaphakela of Burnt Onion Productions scored a massive 16 nominations. Rethabile received 3 nominations including Best TV Comedy.

    "DiepCity", produced and directed by Afda alumnus Mandla Ngcongwane (Mandla N) of Black Brain Pictures on Mzansi Magic scooped 10 nominations. Mandla picked up five nominations for his roles on "eHostela", "Boxing Day" and "DiepCity".

    AFDA live performance alumni picked up six nominations in the acting categories with Thabo Malema receiving two.

    In the editing categories Afda alumna Melanie Golden received three nominations and Afda MFA alumnus Richard Starkey picked up two.

    The South African Film and Television Awards is an annual South African awards ceremony hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation, to honour creative excellence in the local film and television industry as assessed by the volunteer judges.

    "Last year, we faced our greatest challenge ever post-Covid; this year, we celebrate the connectedness that helped us get through while actively promoting optimism without our local industry," says Makhosazana Khanyile, Nfvf CEO.

    "We are looking forward to a remarkable show that will showcase the creative innovation that our local industry has continued to display despite the circumstances that have been faced."

    Here is the full list of the 64 Afda student and alumni nominations:

    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND FOR A DOCUMENTARY

    I Am Here Practitioner: Edward King Production House: Sanktuary Films
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING, DOCUMENTARY

    I Am Here Practitioner: Esther Badenhorst Production House: Sanktuary Films
    I, Mary Practitioner: Jo-Anne Gibbon Production House: Elafos Productions
    BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

    I Am Here Production House: Sanktuary Films
    BEST MADE FOR TV MOVIE

    Boxing Day Production House: Black Brain Pictures
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV COMEDY

    Practitioners: Martha Sibanyoni Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
    Blacktax Practitioner: Martha Sibanyoni Production House: Rous House
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING - TV COMEDY

    Tali's Baby Diary Practitioners: Richard Starkey Production House: Sketchbook Studios
    How to Ruin Christmas Practitioners: Melanie Golden Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING -TV COMEDY

    Tali's Baby Diary Practitioners: Gilli Apter Production House: Sketchbook Studios
    Blacktax Practitioners: Meren Reddy & Lwazi Mvusi Production House: Rous House
    How to Ruin Christmas Practitioners: Rethabile Ramaphakela, Lwazi Mvusi & Thuso Sibisi Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY -TV COMEDY

    Troukoors Practitioner: Fahema Hendricks Production House: Infinity Films
    Tali's Baby Diary Practitioner: James Adey Production House: Sketchbook Studios
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TV COMEDY

    How to Ruin Christmas Practitioners: Rethabile Ramaphakela Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - TV DRAMA

    4 Mure Practitioner: Minke Swart Production House: Marche Media
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN WARDROBE - TV DRAMA

    Is'phindiselo Practitioner: Bryce Bowers Production House: Rous House
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/SCORE - TV DRAMA

    eHostela Practitioners: Mandla Ngcongwane Production House: Black Brain Pictures
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV DRAMA

    Blood & Water Practitioner: Christian Joubert Production House: Gambit Films
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING - TV DRAMA

    Reyka Practitioners: Melanie Sara Golden Production House: Quizzical Pictures
    Jiva Practitioner: Richard Starkey Production House: The Ntintili Factory
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - TV DRAMA

    Reyka Practitioner: Tom Marais Production House: Quizzical Pictures
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - TV DRAMA

    Blood & Water Practitioners: Nosipho Ngoasheng, Travis Taute & Daryne Joshua Production House: Gambit Films
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TV DRAMA

    Slot Practitioner: Jozua Malherbe Production House: Marche Media
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING -TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

    The Wife Practitioners: Melanie Golden Production House: Stained Glass TV
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - TELENOVELA

    DiepCity Practitioners: Rangwetsane Maphike Production House: Black Brain Pictures
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

    House of Zwide Practitioners: Dylan Lloyd Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company
    The River Practitioner: Amanda Scholtz Production House: Tshedza Pictures
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - TELENOVELA

    DiepCity Practitioners: Mandla Ngcongwane Production House: Black Brain Pictures
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TELENOVELA

    House of Zwide Practitioners: Zeno Petersen Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company
    DiepCity Practitioners: Mandla Ngcongwane Askew Production House: Black Brain Pictures
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TV SOAP

    Suidooster Practitioners: Helini Handt Production Company: Suidooster Films
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND DESIGN - FEATURE FILM

    Fried Barry Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) & Gustav Stutterheim Production House: The Department of Special Projects/The Machine Productions
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN - FEATURE FILM

    I Am All Girls Practitioner: Waldemar Coetsee Production House: Nthibah Productions
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/ SCORE - FEATURE FILM

    Fried Barry Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) Production House: The Department of Special Projects/The Machine Productions
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - FEATURE FILM

    I Am All Girls Practitioner: Trevor Calverley Production House: Nthibah Pictures
    Love, Lies & Hybrids Practitioners: Sunel Haasbroek Production House: Penguin Films
    Glasshouse Practitioner: Justus De Jager Production House: Local Motion Pictures
    BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - FEATURE FILM

    Love, Lies & Hybrids Practitioners: Tristram Atkins Production House: Penguin Films
    BEST STUDENT FILM

    Four Walls and A Roof (The Jozi Film Festival) Producer: Kristin Pienaar, Director: Keelan Nieuwstadt
    BEST SHORT FILM

    Some Mothers' Sons - Producer & Director Luntu Masiza WF TV Woordfees
    BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

    Thabo Malema (Bohang) - Scandal (e.TV) Production House: Ochre Media
    BEST TV SOAP

    Suidooster (kykNET, kykNet & Kie) Production House: Suidooster Films
    BEST TELENOVELA

    The Wife (Showmax) Production House: Stained Glass TV
    DiepCity (Mzansi Magic) Production House: Black Brain Pictures
    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

    Xolile Tshabalala - Blood & Water (Netflix) Production House: Gambit Films
    BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

    Nqobile Nunu Khumalo (Nqobile Nkosi) - Nqobile (Mzansi Magic) Production House: Avad Media
    BEST TV DRAMA

    Slot (Kyknet) Production House: Marche Media
    4 Mure (kykNET) Production House: Marche Media
    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

    Thabo Malema - African Dreams (SABC1) Production House: Busabuntu Pictures
    BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

    Shamilla Miller (Megan Markle) - Comedy Mixtape (SABC2) Production House: Taylor Made Productions
    BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

    Motlatsi Mafatshe (Nkanyiso) - Blacktax (BET) Production House: Rous House
    BEST TV COMEDY

    How to Ruin Christmas (Netflix) Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
    BEST ACHIVEMENT IN DIRECTING - FEATURE FILM

    Fried Barry - (DStv BoxOffice, Cinema Premiere) Practitioner: Ryan Kruger Production House: The Department of Special Projects/The Machine Productions
    BEST FEATURE FILM

    Fried Barry (DStv BoxOffice, Cinema Premiere) Production House: The Department of Special Projects/The Machine Productions
    BEST TV PRESENTER (PUBLIC VOTE)

    Motlatsi Mafatshe - Unefa (Mzansi Magic) Production House Thirdstrand Media
    MOST POPULAR TV SOAP OR TELENOVELLA (PUBLIC VOTE)

    DiepCity (Mzansi Magic) Production House: Black Brain Pictures
    Suidooster (kykNET, kykNET & Kie) Production House: Suidooster Films

    NextOptions
    Earle Holmes
    Earle Holmes' articles

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
      Read more: Multichoice, Netflix, Ryan Kruger



      Related

      Are discounting strategies counting towards your brand strategy?
      AbnormalAre discounting strategies counting towards your brand strategy?20 Jul 2022
      Second from left to right: Christopher Puta - MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Director Southern Africa, Emma Gichonge - MultiChoice Malawi Acting MD, Mr. Hetherwick Njati - Pricipal Secretary Ministry of Information & Digitization, Neil McCarthy - Masterclass facilitator, writer, producer, actor at the Malawi leg of the MultiChoice Talent Factory expansion programme
      MultiChoice invests in training initiative to boost African TV production14 Jul 2022
      Source:
      MultiChoice launches initiative to support young music creatives13 Jul 2022
      Source: © All Bursaries SA
      A new generation of storytellers to develop Africa's creative industries30 Jun 2022
      Image supplied: Indie filmmaker Khalid El-Jelailati
      #YouthMonth: Breaking the cultural ceiling of filmmaking8 Jun 2022
      Source:
      MultiChoice launches talent incubator for young content creators8 Jun 2022
      More related

      News

      More industry news
      Let's do Biz