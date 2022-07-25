Afda students and alumni receive astonishing record-breaking 64 nominations at Safta's 2022

Afda is proud to announce that Afda students and alumni have received an astonishing, record-breaking 64 nominations in 45 different categories at the 16th Annual Safta's.

The previous record from Afda was in 2017 when students and alumni received 46 nominations. This year's Saftas, with the theme of "Frame the Future", will be a two-day affair on 2 and 3 September. The main awards ceremony will be a simulcast on Saturday, 3 September, on Sabc3 and Mzansi Magic on DStv.

AFDA alumni received nominations for their work on video streaming services MultiChoice's Showmax, Netflix South Africa, eMedia Investment's new eVOD streamer, MNet, Mzanzi Magic and the Sabc.

In the feature film section Afda alumnus Ryan Kruger's multi award-winning horror film "Fried Barry", which was made on a shoestring budget, received six nominations including Best Directing and Best Feature Film. Afda alumni cinematographers picked up all three nominations in the Best Cinematography category for the films "I Am All Girls"- Trevor Calverley, "Love, Lies & Hybrids"- Sunel Haasbroek and "Glasshouse"- Justus De Jager. The film "Glasshouse" also had a string of Afda Gqerberha students that worked as assistants in the cinematography, production design and make-up and styling departments.

The AFDA Cape Town honours Graduation film "Four Walls and a Roof", produced by Kristin Pienaar and directed by Keelan Nieuwstadt was nominated for Best Student Film. "We are so elated, and humbled by this nomination. Surreal! It is such an honour to be nominated for a Safta. All the hard work and time that has gone into this film, it comes as a great affirmation for all of us, a real privilege," says director Keelan Nieuwstadt.

The multi award-winning documentary feature film "Ï am Here" directed by Afda alumnus Jordy Sank, picked up four nominations including Best Documentary Feature.

AFDA alumnus Luntu Masiza's short film "Some Mothers' Sons" received a nomination for Best Short Film. "We're so honoured and humbled to be nominated for the Safta's in category of best short film among some incredible films. I'm proud of everyone involved in this project and the heart they brought into telling this South African story. Thank you to Mike van Graan for giving us the go ahead to adapt it into a short." says director Luntu Masiza.

The Netflix SA drama series, "How to Ruin Christmas", produced and directed by Afda alumna Rethabile Ramaphakela of Burnt Onion Productions scored a massive 16 nominations. Rethabile received 3 nominations including Best TV Comedy.

"DiepCity", produced and directed by Afda alumnus Mandla Ngcongwane (Mandla N) of Black Brain Pictures on Mzansi Magic scooped 10 nominations. Mandla picked up five nominations for his roles on "eHostela", "Boxing Day" and "DiepCity".

AFDA live performance alumni picked up six nominations in the acting categories with Thabo Malema receiving two.

In the editing categories Afda alumna Melanie Golden received three nominations and Afda MFA alumnus Richard Starkey picked up two.

The South African Film and Television Awards is an annual South African awards ceremony hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation, to honour creative excellence in the local film and television industry as assessed by the volunteer judges.

"Last year, we faced our greatest challenge ever post-Covid; this year, we celebrate the connectedness that helped us get through while actively promoting optimism without our local industry," says Makhosazana Khanyile, Nfvf CEO.

"We are looking forward to a remarkable show that will showcase the creative innovation that our local industry has continued to display despite the circumstances that have been faced."

Here is the full list of the 64 Afda student and alumni nominations:

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND FOR A DOCUMENTARY

I Am Here Practitioner: Edward King Production House: Sanktuary Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING, DOCUMENTARY

I Am Here Practitioner: Esther Badenhorst Production House: Sanktuary Films

I, Mary Practitioner: Jo-Anne Gibbon Production House: Elafos Productions

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

I Am Here Production House: Sanktuary Films

BEST MADE FOR TV MOVIE

Boxing Day Production House: Black Brain Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV COMEDY

Practitioners: Martha Sibanyoni Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

Blacktax Practitioner: Martha Sibanyoni Production House: Rous House

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING - TV COMEDY

Tali's Baby Diary Practitioners: Richard Starkey Production House: Sketchbook Studios

How to Ruin Christmas Practitioners: Melanie Golden Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING -TV COMEDY

Tali's Baby Diary Practitioners: Gilli Apter Production House: Sketchbook Studios

Blacktax Practitioners: Meren Reddy & Lwazi Mvusi Production House: Rous House

How to Ruin Christmas Practitioners: Rethabile Ramaphakela, Lwazi Mvusi & Thuso Sibisi Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY -TV COMEDY

Troukoors Practitioner: Fahema Hendricks Production House: Infinity Films

Tali's Baby Diary Practitioner: James Adey Production House: Sketchbook Studios

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TV COMEDY

How to Ruin Christmas Practitioners: Rethabile Ramaphakela Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - TV DRAMA

4 Mure Practitioner: Minke Swart Production House: Marche Media

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN WARDROBE - TV DRAMA

Is'phindiselo Practitioner: Bryce Bowers Production House: Rous House

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/SCORE - TV DRAMA

eHostela Practitioners: Mandla Ngcongwane Production House: Black Brain Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV DRAMA

Blood & Water Practitioner: Christian Joubert Production House: Gambit Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING - TV DRAMA

Reyka Practitioners: Melanie Sara Golden Production House: Quizzical Pictures

Jiva Practitioner: Richard Starkey Production House: The Ntintili Factory

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - TV DRAMA

Reyka Practitioner: Tom Marais Production House: Quizzical Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - TV DRAMA

Blood & Water Practitioners: Nosipho Ngoasheng, Travis Taute & Daryne Joshua Production House: Gambit Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TV DRAMA

Slot Practitioner: Jozua Malherbe Production House: Marche Media

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING -TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

The Wife Practitioners: Melanie Golden Production House: Stained Glass TV

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - TELENOVELA

DiepCity Practitioners: Rangwetsane Maphike Production House: Black Brain Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

House of Zwide Practitioners: Dylan Lloyd Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

The River Practitioner: Amanda Scholtz Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - TELENOVELA

DiepCity Practitioners: Mandla Ngcongwane Production House: Black Brain Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TELENOVELA

House of Zwide Practitioners: Zeno Petersen Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

DiepCity Practitioners: Mandla Ngcongwane Askew Production House: Black Brain Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TV SOAP

Suidooster Practitioners: Helini Handt Production Company: Suidooster Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND DESIGN - FEATURE FILM

Fried Barry Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) & Gustav Stutterheim Production House: The Department of Special Projects/The Machine Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN - FEATURE FILM

I Am All Girls Practitioner: Waldemar Coetsee Production House: Nthibah Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/ SCORE - FEATURE FILM

Fried Barry Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) Production House: The Department of Special Projects/The Machine Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - FEATURE FILM

I Am All Girls Practitioner: Trevor Calverley Production House: Nthibah Pictures

Love, Lies & Hybrids Practitioners: Sunel Haasbroek Production House: Penguin Films

Glasshouse Practitioner: Justus De Jager Production House: Local Motion Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - FEATURE FILM

Love, Lies & Hybrids Practitioners: Tristram Atkins Production House: Penguin Films

BEST STUDENT FILM

Four Walls and A Roof (The Jozi Film Festival) Producer: Kristin Pienaar, Director: Keelan Nieuwstadt

BEST SHORT FILM

Some Mothers' Sons - Producer & Director Luntu Masiza WF TV Woordfees

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

Thabo Malema (Bohang) - Scandal (e.TV) Production House: Ochre Media

BEST TV SOAP

Suidooster (kykNET, kykNet & Kie) Production House: Suidooster Films

BEST TELENOVELA

The Wife (Showmax) Production House: Stained Glass TV

DiepCity (Mzansi Magic) Production House: Black Brain Pictures

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

Xolile Tshabalala - Blood & Water (Netflix) Production House: Gambit Films

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

Nqobile Nunu Khumalo (Nqobile Nkosi) - Nqobile (Mzansi Magic) Production House: Avad Media

BEST TV DRAMA

Slot (Kyknet) Production House: Marche Media

4 Mure (kykNET) Production House: Marche Media

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

Thabo Malema - African Dreams (SABC1) Production House: Busabuntu Pictures

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

Shamilla Miller (Megan Markle) - Comedy Mixtape (SABC2) Production House: Taylor Made Productions

BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

Motlatsi Mafatshe (Nkanyiso) - Blacktax (BET) Production House: Rous House

BEST TV COMEDY

How to Ruin Christmas (Netflix) Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

BEST ACHIVEMENT IN DIRECTING - FEATURE FILM

Fried Barry - (DStv BoxOffice, Cinema Premiere) Practitioner: Ryan Kruger Production House: The Department of Special Projects/The Machine Productions

BEST FEATURE FILM

Fried Barry (DStv BoxOffice, Cinema Premiere) Production House: The Department of Special Projects/The Machine Productions

BEST TV PRESENTER (PUBLIC VOTE)

Motlatsi Mafatshe - Unefa (Mzansi Magic) Production House Thirdstrand Media

MOST POPULAR TV SOAP OR TELENOVELLA (PUBLIC VOTE)

DiepCity (Mzansi Magic) Production House: Black Brain Pictures

Suidooster (kykNET, kykNET & Kie) Production House: Suidooster Films



