Local design talent showcased at this year's East Coast Radio House + Garden Show

The countdown is on for this year's East Coast Radio House + Garden Show taking place at the Durban Exhibition Centre from Friday, 24 June, to Sunday, 3 July 2022. As a firm favourite on the local calendar, KZN's biggest home, garden and lifestyle expo prides itself on being able to showcase and support local businesses and talent. This year is no exception with the Discover Design showcase primed to showcase talented local designers carving out a name for themselves in KwaZulu-Natal.