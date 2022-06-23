Local design talent showcased at this year's East Coast Radio House + Garden Show

The countdown is on for this year's East Coast Radio House + Garden Show taking place at the Durban Exhibition Centre from Friday, 24 June, to Sunday, 3 July 2022. As a firm favourite on the local calendar, KZN's biggest home, garden and lifestyle expo prides itself on being able to showcase and support local businesses and talent. This year is no exception with the Discover Design showcase primed to showcase talented local designers carving out a name for themselves in KwaZulu-Natal.
Discover Design curator, Claire Clark is a big supporter of this particular showcase and its ability to bring KZN to the forefront as a leader in the creative and home industry. “It is an honour to be curating this year's Discover Design,” she says. “It is always exciting to bring the cream of the crop in design under one roof and the creative designers that we have this year are true artisans of their craft – producing beautiful, practical and relevant products. They dream it, they design it, they prototype it, they produce it and they sell it.” Georgette Black
Westville based local interior design company and first-time exhibitors Georgette Black are excited for visitors to visit them at this year’s expo for some tangible design experiences. “After the trying times we have had as a country, and especially KwaZulu-Natal, it's a great opportunity for people to get out and be inspired by the plethora of talent that is on offer,” says Carmen Kelly, founder of Georgette Black. “And while having an online presence is essential, it's also very important and more impactful for customers when they can see and touch your physical products in real-time. This is just one of the reasons why we are excited to be bringing our range of furniture to exhibit at the show this year.”The Streets Furniture
Born out of his garage, Neil du Plessis, together with his wife Helen, have created The Streets Furniture, a niche outlet in Pietermaritzburg that fashions contemporary pieces using a collaboration of reclaimed, new and industrial-inspired materials. The results are minimalist, timeless designs that are set to pull a crowd at this year’s Discover Design. The brand’s distinct style shines through in their designs as they are inspired by everyday objects. Their popular Skool Chair, for example, elevates the traditional school chair we all know and love, but turns it into a quirky, stylish dining or seating solution.
“We were so honoured to be invited to be part of the Discover Design stand, alongside other talented local makers & designers,” says Helen from The Streets Furniture team. “It is going to be very special being part of the celebration of design, and getting back to in-person events like this after such a long period of social isolation. We are so looking forward to showcasing our own products: designed from scratch, and made with love.” Notation Design
The concept of handmade is a visible trend that returns to the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show this year, ensuring quality and one-of-a-kind design work. Notation Design will be showcasing their range of handmade and hand-polished terrazzo furniture at this year’s Discover Design. “Terrazzo is a big trend internationally. It is hard to source locally produced terrazzo so we have perfected our concrete mix over the years to be able to produce high quality, unique and modern terrazzo right here in South Africa,” says Jenny Armour, owner of Notation Design based in Wartburg. “We have been working on beautiful organic shapes for various pieces. The natural stones and the fact that our products are all made and polished by hand in our factory lends itself to organic shapes and colours which we are excited to be showcasing at the show.”Nunch'i Design
Based in Durban North, Josie Scott who owns Nunch’i design will be highlighting the integration of natural and local woven products, with the craftsmanship of steelwork. “As a business we aim to support and build other local businesses so each product we showcase is a representation of teamwork and local support,” enthuses Scott.
When asked what it means to participate in this years’s show, Scott says: “To be around such creativity is an honour and to be able to meet and chat with possible customers is something we value so much.” Kipekee Furniture will also be one of the up and coming designers involved in this year’s event who offer original quality furniture; handcrafted with passion, care and most of all – love.
With just days to go before homemakers are spoilt with a selection of over 300 exhibitors, family entertainment, interactive demonstrations, lifestyle talks, and décor and design inspiration, the show organisers are making sure that this year is a jam-packed event, celebrating 40 years of creative spaces.
Discover Design will welcome all idea hunters to come and be inspired by local KZN talent, and enjoy a sensorial experience where you can touch and feel craftsmanship at its best. Another design and interiors enthusiast favourite to experience will be the Creative Spaces Pavilion by Plascon that will showcase spaces and flexible design for living, learning and working. Flexibility is a huge new trend and multifunctional spaces are gaining momentum as work, home and leisure are increasingly intertwined. Incorporating Plascon paint, four KZN interior designers will interpret their take on flexible living.
Flexibility is a huge new trend and multifunctional spaces are gaining momentum as work, home and leisure are increasingly intertwined. Incorporating Plascon paint, four KZN interior designers will interpret their take on flexible living. This iconic Durban attraction is brought to you by Durban Tourism.
