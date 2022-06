Former SA's Got Talent winner James Bhemgee has died in hospital after a short illness at 57.

Image sourced from African Insider : James Bhemgee has passed away

RIP James. I played this full blast today.



On A Journey With James Bhemgee - "The Singing Dustman" 2013 https://t.co/7w3zryxrNJ via @YouTube

— Shareen Singh (@ShareenSingh8) June 22, 2022

Formerly a street sweeper, Bhemgee rose to stardom when he won on SA’s Got Talent with his excellent voice.He was first discovered on the streets of Cape Town by a woman who overheard him singing. So impressed by what she heard, she offered to pay him for singing lessons.After winning the competition in 2010, Bhemgee said, “For 13 years I’ve been unemployed. Those 13 years were the hardest part of my life. I didn’t have opportunities to sing but I never gave up on my dream. I survived. I went through very tough times but I was and I am a believer.”He released his debut album, Vincero in 2011. He also performed with Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and was part of the South African leg of Andre Rieu’s tour.